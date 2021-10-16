AFRICA/UGANDA – “Always remain focused and resolute to overcome challenges”: Bishop of Lira for Priests

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

AFRICA/UGANDA – “Always remain focused and resolute to overcome challenges”: Bishop of Lira for Priests

Saturday 16 October 2021

Lyra (Agenzia Fides) – “The vocation to the priesthood is a commitment that must be embraced with love and perseverance in the midst of challenges.” This was announced by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lira, Archbishop Sanctus Lino Wanock, during the Eucharistic celebration of his thirty-fifth birthday.
“Love, perseverance and humility are some of the prerequisites for success in the priestly service. Everyone who is called to work as a priest – reading the note received by Fides – must be accompanied by a solid and sustained spiritual path in formation, with the aim of achieving a positive result in the Church.”
The bishop asked priests to remain centered and steadfast despite challenges and, above all, to trust in God’s providence and care. Addressing the priests present, he said: “We must remain committed and determined to perform our priestly duties despite the many challenges facing the Church today.”
Bishop Sanctus thanked everyone who contributed to his priestly journey since his ordination in 1986, with the great support extended to him by his parents, as well as everyone who guided him during his upbringing.
Monsignor Sanctus Lino Wanock was ordained a priest in 1986. In 2011, he was consecrated as the third bishop of the Diocese of Neppi before being ordained as an Ordinary in the Diocese of Lira in 2018.
(Agence France-Presse) October 16, 2021 (Agenzia Fides)


Participate:

More Stories

US announces humanitarian aid for immigrants

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States plans to reactivate its “stay in Mexico” immigration policy in November

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

Samuel Garcia meets the US Consul in Monterrey

1 day ago Leland Griffith

From Mexico to the United States: How do I get my vaccination certificate | MX | USA | United States | USA | European Union | nnda-nnlt | Mexico

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Tables for Latin America from F1 US GP

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The government appoints ambassadors to the United States and Portugal | nndc | Policy

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lopez Obrador, the fallacy and the revocation counseling

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

FIFA: El Salvador receives a severe penalty for the misconduct of its fans in the CONCACAF octagonal stadium

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

What’s next in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate after Sora?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

They prepare drones to rescue dogs trapped in front of lava from the volcano in La Palma

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

AFRICA/UGANDA – “Always remain focused and resolute to overcome challenges”: Bishop of Lira for Priests

1 hour ago Leland Griffith