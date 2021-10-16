AFRICA/UGANDA – “Always remain focused and resolute to overcome challenges”: Bishop of Lira for Priests

Lyra (Agenzia Fides) – “The vocation to the priesthood is a commitment that must be embraced with love and perseverance in the midst of challenges.” This was announced by the Bishop of the Diocese of Lira, Archbishop Sanctus Lino Wanock, during the Eucharistic celebration of his thirty-fifth birthday.

“Love, perseverance and humility are some of the prerequisites for success in the priestly service. Everyone who is called to work as a priest – reading the note received by Fides – must be accompanied by a solid and sustained spiritual path in formation, with the aim of achieving a positive result in the Church.”

The bishop asked priests to remain centered and steadfast despite challenges and, above all, to trust in God’s providence and care. Addressing the priests present, he said: “We must remain committed and determined to perform our priestly duties despite the many challenges facing the Church today.”

Bishop Sanctus thanked everyone who contributed to his priestly journey since his ordination in 1986, with the great support extended to him by his parents, as well as everyone who guided him during his upbringing.

Monsignor Sanctus Lino Wanock was ordained a priest in 1986. In 2011, he was consecrated as the third bishop of the Diocese of Neppi before being ordained as an Ordinary in the Diocese of Lira in 2018.

