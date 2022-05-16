AFRICA/UGANDA – The role of the Pontifical Apostolic Societies in the growth of the living and active faith of the local Church

Kampala (Agenzia Fides) – “The Societies of the Pontifical Mission can be defined as the four evangelical arms of the Holy Pope to carry out the mission of the Church initiated by Jesus Christ on earth.” This is what Father Pontien Kawesa, Director of the Premenstrual Department in Uganda, told Fides on the eve of the General Assembly of the Premenstrual Department, which opens today in Lyon.

“The local church in Uganda More than 144 years ago, when missionaries from Africa, Father Simeon Lourdel and Brother Delmas Amans, arrived in the country, it grew exponentially – explains Father Kawesa -. Catholics represent about 40% of the total population of Uganda, which is about 44 million inhabitants There are 19 Catholic dioceses belonging to four ecclesiastical provinces or dioceses Most of the bishops are indigenous. Calls to the priesthood and religious life are abundant in most parishes, and parish churches continue to be filled on Sundays and other days when the faithful gather to pray and celebrate the Eucharist. It is a great thing that Be a devout Catholic in Uganda.”

It is not only the number of churches or their construction that speaks of a growing church, but the testimony of a common and convinced faith based on the example of the missionaries who worked and worked in that place. “It is no coincidence that the first Catholic missionaries to arrive in Uganda came from France,” continues the director of the Ugandan PMS Department, “because Blessed Pauline Marie Garicotte and her persona for the Church’s mission were an inspiration and motivator for the Church. The arrival of the first Catholic missionaries to Uganda. Later, he joined them Other missionaries from other countries such as Mill Hill of England, Jesuits, Comboni missionaries, etc.”

In particular, Father Koisa recounts how his family’s bond with the late Father Gabriel Bissetto, who was his parish priest when he was only 12 years old, was central to his priestly vocation.

Father Quwaisa says: “When we were children, we felt very special to have a missionary priest who stayed with us at home, during the holidays, I accompanied him when he went to preach and always served the Mass. It was the proximity of this missionary priest and his testimony that made me desire the priestly life.”

Father Quwaiseh concludes, “Later, in the symposium where I learned the number of people, through the premenstrual system, who support the upbringing and education of priests and religious people,” and I got to know the number of churches that were built, the number of schools, hospitals and nursing homes, all built and maintained thanks to Prayer and menstrual support.

(Agenzia Fides, 5/16/2022)





