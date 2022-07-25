African Cup: The unusual reaction of Rosella Ayne after scoring a penalty kick, Morocco qualified for the final of the international tournament | Video | RMMD | Sports

Morocco qualified for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final by defeating Nigeria on penalties (5-4). However, at the end of the penalty shootout, Rosella Ayne stole the cameras for her stunning reaction to scoring the qualifying goal.

The Russian Roulette match was going 4-4, but the Eagles missed a shot so I only relied on the Moroccan striker’s shot. She was known for high quality and most of the people in the stadium started celebrating because her team was local, but the footballer didn’t understand why.

Rosella Ayne, who plays for Spurs, thought there was still a role we had to cut. However, seeing her teammates join in on the celebration, she found out that the team achieved this feat by reaching the International Championship final for the first time in history.

Now, Morocco will face South Africa, who ousted Zambia, on Saturday to determine the best team for the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Rosella Ain plays for Tottenham and converts the penalty that took Morocco to its first-ever CAF Women’s Cup final. He didn’t realize it until he looked around. 🇲🇦😂pic.twitter.com/gHchGZEwjq – VarskySports (@VarskySports) July 19, 2022

Morocco’s way to reach the final

Morocco finished first in Group A with an excellent result (9), after defeating Burkina Faso, Uganda and Senegal. They then eliminated Botswana in the quarter-finals 2-1, and in the semi-finals, they beat Nigeria.