After Low Ratings, Netflix Cancels ‘Cowboy Bebop’

web image

Participate tweet Participate Participate email

United State.- Platform flow Netflix has announced that it will cancel production of “Cowboy Bebop” just one month after its premiere.

Last November, the platform premiered the series for the first time Live verb or direct event Cowboy Bebop is an adaptation of the Japanese anime of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series has managed to amass nearly 74 million watch hours worldwide since its premiere, however, that number dropped 59% in the week from November 29 to December 5.

Sources cited by the outlet state that Netflix’s renewal rate for scripted series should be 60 percent, so the series’ cancellation was determined by comparing audience and production cost.

However, the ten-episode series was well received by audiences at 46 percent on Rotten Tomatoes by critics, while viewers gave it only 56 percent.

Cowboy Bebop tells the story of a chaotic group of bounty hunters fleeing their past as they chase the most dangerous criminals across the solar system. The series synopsis reads, starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, Daniela Pineda, and Alex Hussle.

with information from but nevertheless