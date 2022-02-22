After Putin’s speech, the US is preparing to impose sanctions on the separatist Ukrainian provinces

34 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The White House reported Monday that the President Joe Biden will issue new sanctions after Russia recognized the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Lugansk.

The Biden administration called the Russian President’s announcement Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “flagrant violation of international obligations.” RussiaThe sanctions will prevent new investment, trade and finance in the two breakaway regions of Ukraine that Putin has recognized.

Senior EU officials also said the bloc would impose sanctions on those involved in Russia’s recognition of the two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel said in a joint statement that the recognition was a “flagrant violation of international law”. The statement adds that the bloc will “respond with sanctions” and that it “reiterates its unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

More information soon

