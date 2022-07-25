Alejandro Moreno is on a tour in Washington, United States

In order to hold meetings with immigrant communities and members of the US Congress, the national leader of Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) Alexandre Moreno Accompanied by six members National Executive Committee The lawmakers went to Washington, D.C., in the United States on Monday.

In the morning, he met Mexican immigrants residing in different regions of the country United State from America. “We come to listen to you to work together for Mexico,” he reported on his social networks.

It may interest you: US ready to stop monkeypox before WHO alert

Then he will go to the Capitol, where he will hold special meetings “during which we will touch on the most important issues related to the relationship between our two countries.”

The PRI leader traveled accompanied by the Secretary General of the European Joint Commission, Carolina Viggiano, as well as federal legislators from the Constitutional Revolutionary Party, including Sofia Carvajal, Executive Secretary of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL); Pablo Angulo, Technical Secretary of the National Political Council of this political institute; Paloma Sanchez, Cynthia Lopez Castro, and Senator Mario Zamora.

GC

Related