Alejandro Vala talks about Davis Cup 2021, Colombia – Tennis – Sports

Although the Colombia Cinderella’s arrival from Group C of the Finals Davis Cup That make up the United States and Italy, the team that takes the lead Alexandre Vala He will try to make a good impression on his second appearance at the finals of the tournament in Turin.

The main coffee cards are doubles players Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal, 2019 Wimbledon and US Open champions, who won the Vienna Championships on October 31 with a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the final over British duo Joe. Salisbury and the American Rajiv Ram.

The experience and current good level of both Farah and Kabal, aged 34 and 35 respectively, will be essential for a team aiming to score points against two high-profile competitors.

For Vala, Colombia will have to play “against world powers” and even qualified the Italian team as one of the favorites to win the title.

“The matches will be where they are the favourites, we will fight with everything we have. We are fortunate to have (a team) a great doubles (…) we are the favourites against whatever team we face,” the captain told Wayne Sports.

Singles Big Challenge

Speaking of singles games, Colombia’s main card will be their top ATP player: Daniel Elahi Galan, 25, 111th in the world.

However, the player born in Bucaramanga, capital of the province of Santander (east), comes at a time of major offense when he was unable to reach the semi-finals of the Challenge Tournaments in Campinas (Brazil), Guayaquil (Ecuador), Lima and Bogota, where he lost Against competitors below him in the world rankings in recent weeks.

Despite this, Gallan is looking forward to the competition: “I’m very happy to be back playing the Davis Cup, it’s something different from what we see every day and I’m really enjoying it a lot.”

“Being the number one racket player is an honor and a pride,” he said. “I hope the whole team will go as far as possible and most importantly let Colombia’s name go so high,” he said.

The Colombian will face the challenge of facing tennis players such as Italians Jack Sener and Lorenzo Sonego or Americans Taylor Fritz and John Isner, who appear in the top 30 of the ATP rankings.

Daniel Galan at Roland Garros 2021

Meanwhile, Falla chose as his other two hitters Nicolas Mejia, the 21-year-old who will play his first Davis Cup final, and Christian Rodriguez, both for his regularity in the Challenger tournaments he played this year and for his versatility, where he will be able to play doubles in case someone is injured. his colleagues.

Team Experience

Cabal and Farah have played together for Colombia since 2011 and have given their team 12 points since then. Gallan will be part of his seventh Davis Cup call, and has so far played nine games, winning six and losing three.

Meanwhile, Mejia will play his second Davis Cup streak after making his debut in 2018 as a visitor against Argentina, and in this year’s finals he will be seeking his first win in the Colombian colours.

To reach the finals, the Colombian national team defeated powerful Argentina for the first time 3-1 with a superb performance by Galan, who concluded the rankings with a landslide 6-3 6-4 victory over Juan Ignacio Londero. .

EFE