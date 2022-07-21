All the stray badges and how to get them (website)

The Plates she collectible More specifically we can enter stray. These strange badges or badges are obtained all over seasons from the game According to different parameters and conditions Adding them all also opens a file cup pins And he carried it as a decoration in our cat’s backpack.

If you want to know How to get all capsin this section of Our complete guide We will show you the 6 Available for I have no problems When it comes to making it.

In which class was it taken?: In the Chapter Six: The Suburbs, Part Two.

In the Chapter Six: The Suburbs, Part Two. Requirements for obtaining it: It unlocks automatically as part of the story, at the end of this chapter.

In which class was it obtained? In the Chapter Ten: The Center.

In the Chapter Ten: The Center. Requirements for obtaining it: You have to steal it from the body of a robot in the prison cell.

To find the entrance to the dungeon mentioned above, go to the window The store that sells jackets And have a look at The alley is on the rightIt’s just what we show you below:

Take this alley as fast as you can jump to the temple He is on the right. From there keep jumping between vent boxes to get some aboveresident Coverage With it you can slip through a double-bar window into the cell.

In which class was it obtained? In the Chapter Ten: The Center.

In the Chapter Ten: The Center. Requirements for obtaining it: You must find the worker’s key inside the Neco Corp factory and return it to them for this robot to deliver to you.

for Find the worker key You have to go far enough through the class to get to the section you are in Factory. After that, you will later come to a point where you open a portal and go to the corridor where boxes from right to left. Follow this clip until you have to jump to drums into the water and look to your right, only where we direct you below:

If you jump into this scrap heap You will find the worker key. Once with her you just have to go back to her Give it to the robot who was leaning on the factory railing.