Alternative Oscars venues outside the United States
The Oscars are preparing for alternate venues in London and Paris for those who cannot attend the Los Angeles (USA) concert on April 25th.
The main goal of the 93rd edition of the Oscars, which has been postponed by two months due to the Coronavirus, is to keep it safe and respect the restrictions of the epidemic.
But the Hollywood Academy has also set itself a goal of avoiding the embarrassment of video calls that have done so much to almost entirely virtual festivals like the Golden Globes.
A few weeks ago, the Academy sent a letter to all the candidates, anticipating that video calling would not be a viable option to participate in this concert that wants to be face to face despite the pandemic.
Those who are unable to attend due to schedule issues or travel concerns, we want you to know that there will be no option to call via video call. “We will do our best to provide a safe personal evening for you and your millions of fans around the world,” said producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacy Sher and Jesse Collins.
Party officials designated this Union Station, Los Angeles Central Train Station, where they designed an outdoor space for the awards ceremony.
Part of the Oscars is also expected to take place at Dolby Theater, the traditional home of the fantastic film festival.
The ban in countries such as France on Italy and recent extensions of international travel restrictions have delayed plans for the Oscars, and it was announced on Monday that they are looking for alternatives.
In a video call held today, the concert producers revealed that they are preparing secondary Oscars venues in some parts of Europe for those who cannot travel to the United States.
“London is 100 percent sure,” said Stacy Sher today, according to Variety.
For its part, Deadline Gate said, Tuesday, that Paris will be another alternative for those who do not go to Los Angeles.
The goal of the Oscars is for all of the nominees for the best song to live in California, which is, for example, the precise position of Laura Bossini, in Italy, who picks the statuette of “Io sì” from the tape “La vita davanti a se.” “.
“Mank”, with its ten nominations, is the most Oscar-nominated epidemic, with “Nomadland”, with six options for figurine, appearing as the favorite after sweeping it in this bizarre season of Hollywood Awards. EFE