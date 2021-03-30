Alternative Oscars venues outside the United States

The Oscars are preparing for alternate venues in London and Paris for those who cannot attend the Los Angeles (USA) concert on April 25th.

The main goal of the 93rd edition of the Oscars, which has been postponed by two months due to the Coronavirus, is to keep it safe and respect the restrictions of the epidemic.

But the Hollywood Academy has also set itself a goal of avoiding the embarrassment of video calls that have done so much to almost entirely virtual festivals like the Golden Globes.

A few weeks ago, the Academy sent a letter to all the candidates, anticipating that video calling would not be a viable option to participate in this concert that wants to be face to face despite the pandemic.

Those who are unable to attend due to schedule issues or travel concerns, we want you to know that there will be no option to call via video call. “We will do our best to provide a safe personal evening for you and your millions of fans around the world,” said producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacy Sher and Jesse Collins.

Party officials designated this Union Station, Los Angeles Central Train Station, where they designed an outdoor space for the awards ceremony.