America 7-0 Cruz Azul: Netflix mocks Eagles’ Cement Machine win at Azteca Stadium | MX League | Mexico | United States | USA | USA | Mexico

blue cross In the Heart of the Storm, After the “Klasico Jovin” MX . League. Historic 7-0 win which he awarded on Saturday America At the Azteca Stadium, it has not gone unnoticed by football fans or before NetflixWhich added to the wave of comments on social networks.

Namely, the most important broadcasting platform in the world, from its official profile of the audience in Latin America, took advantage of the humiliating result achieved by America on Cruz Azul to promote the documentary film Eagles, which will be released soon, and even invited the “Cementera” community to visit their platform to watch the series.

“Netflix is ​​distancing itself from America’s 7-0 defeat against Cruz Azul as part of an advertising strategy to promote América vs. America, coming out on August 31. #Look at it and then we’ll talk”reads the photo posted on social networks.

Netflix statement on America’s victory over Cruz Azul.

Before publishing, many users of social networks criticized Netlifx’s position, but others considered it a massive marketing strategy to promote the American series that will be shown at the end of August.

America vs. America on Netflix: When does it premiere

The series was announced around America in April of 2022 and confirmed that it will premiere on August 31 this year, according to the delivery list that Netflix will publish in its catalog for this month.

Because the bird deserves to fly higher. ‘America vs. America’, the club’s docu-series close to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/Wn6uQ3vomI – Netflix Latin America (NetflixLAT) April 28, 2022

What will you do ‘America vs. America’?

Although there has been speculation about the topic of the series, it was known that it would revolve around the daily lives of players and the coaching staff as part of one of the biggest clubs in Mexico.

This documentary will explore how it is lived from the inside to the pressure of being a part of this club that falls in the eyes of Mexico every week, as well as the relationships between players in and out of the locker room, and how they operate within the facilities. And much more.

Receive Our newsletter: We’ll send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.