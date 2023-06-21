American Horror Stories Season 3: Latest updates on release date

Thrills, chills, and unsettling tales that keep you on the edge of your seat—welcome to the world of American Horror Stories, the sinister sibling of the original American Horror Story anthology series. Exploring an uncanny mix of the supernatural and macabre, this FX show has had fans gripping their popcorn tight since its first spin-off season debuted in 2021.

With its unique feature of a new chilling tale every episode, this anthology series has turned the classic horror genre on its head, reeling viewers in with a spine-chilling smorgasbord of frights. We delve into this terrifying labyrinth, exploring its popularity, what happened in Season 2, and the enigma that is the yet unconfirmed Season 3.

Quick Facts

No Of Season: 2

2 Total Episode: 16 (Season 1-2)

16 (Season 1-2) Release Date : March 2024

: March 2024 Language : English

: English Genre : Horror, Anthology, & Drama

: Horror, Anthology, & Drama Where to Watch : FX, Hulu

: FX, Hulu Rating: 6.2 / 10 (IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

The allure of American Horror Stories is its uncanny ability to reinvent horror in ways both fresh and frightful. Whether it’s the chilling asylums or the wicked covens, the show’s engrossing tales have consistently struck a chord with its audience, catapulting the series into the limelight.

By giving new meaning to the phrase fright night, the series’ second season has further bolstered its popularity, attracting an increasing number of horror fans to this devilish delight.

Will American Horror Stories Season 3 Be Cancelled Or Renewed?

The burning question, however, is whether Season 3 will be cancelled or renewed. The suspense is as riveting as the show itself. While there’s no official word by the production FX, but the series’ rising popularity and favorable reviews bode well for a renewal. But we have been receiving information that filming of the part 3 is in progress.

Release Date of American Horror Stories Season 3

"American Horror Stories" Season 3 will finish filming in October.



We have got an update that the filming of the series will be completed in october 2023 and with the other works to be complete we can expect release date of American Horror Stories to be in March 2024.

Cast of American Horror Stories Season 3

The genius of American Horror Stories is how it provides an avenue for an ensemble of talented actors to shine, presenting diverse characters episode after episode. Let’s delve deeper into the cast that brought this chilling anthology series to life.

A feature of the anthology is that several actors appear in more than one episode, often portraying different characters. Some notable performances include:

Sierra McCormick: An AHS newcomer, McCormick showcased her talent in a standout performance as Scarlett in the Rubber(wo)Man episodes, playing a teenager exploring her darker instincts and sexuality amidst the backdrop of the notorious Murder House.

Kaia Gerber: The daughter of Cindy Crawford, Gerber plays Ruby, a ghost trapped in the Murder House who becomes romantically involved with Scarlett. She effectively brought the tragedy of her character’s circumstance to life, demonstrating her acting prowess.

Paris Jackson: Also a newcomer to the series, Jackson portrayed Maya, a cruel and entitled high schooler in the Rubber(wo)Man episodes, and later as a cinema-goer in the Drive In episode.

Matt Bomer: No stranger to the AHS universe, Bomer played Michael, one of Scarlett’s fathers in the Rubber(wo)Man episodes, brilliantly capturing the worry and concern of a parent dealing with a troubled teenager.

Gavin Creel and Sierra McCormick: They both returned for the Game Over episode, but not as their original characters from the Rubber(wo)Man episodes. Instead, they played a couple visiting the Murder House for video game inspiration, demonstrating the dexterity of their acting abilities.

American Horror Stories Season 3 Spoiler

EXCLUSIVE: "American Horror Stories" Season 3 will consist of 9 episodes!



While Season 3 is not yet officially confirmed, the anticipation is palpable. With the precedent set by its predecessor seasons, fans are keenly waiting for another batch of adrenaline-pumping episodes. As each episode is a different story, it’s impossible to predict exactly what we can expect.

However, Season 3 is rumored to bring a slew of new and returning talent to the show. The series’ creators have not officially announced the cast list yet, but it is speculated that Denis’ O Hare, Gabourey Sidibe, Cody Fern, Max Greenfield, and Nico Greetham might make appearances.

American Horror Stories Season 2 Recap

Episode 1 & 2: Rubber(wo)Man

Opening with a bang, the double-episode premiere features a haunting narrative centered on Scarlett, a 16-year-old teenager, and her two dads who move into the infamous Murder House. The dark history of the house is unraveled as Scarlett dons the eerie Rubber Man suit, leading to a series of chilling encounters with the house’s ghostly inhabitants.

Episode 3: Drive-In

This episode delves into the terrifying tale of a drive-in movie night that turns sinister when a cursed film, ‘Rabbit, Rabbit, is played. As the film progresses, movie-goers are driven to fits of murderous rage, resulting in a blood-soaked nightmare under the stars.

Episode 4: The Naughty List

In this episode, we meet the members of a boy band struggling to reclaim their former popularity. They make a viral video at an infamous suicide spot, disrespecting the dead. Unfortunately, they incur the wrath of a vengeful Santa Claus, leading to a grimly festive showdown.

Episode 5: Ba’al

A woman desperate to become a mother makes a pact with a demon in hopes of getting pregnant. However, the pact comes with dire consequences, and she is forced to confront the dark truth about what she is willing to sacrifice for motherhood.

Episode 6: Feral

This episode trails a family on a camping trip that goes awry when their son goes missing. When the father returns years later to continue his search, he encounters feral creatures in the woods. The shocking truth about their son’s fate leaves viewers shivering.

Episode 7: Game Over

Season 2 wraps up with a brilliantly meta twist, following a couple who visit Murder House to gain inspiration for their video game. This game-themed narrative brings back the Rubber Man, leading to a series of terrifying encounters that blur the lines between virtual and reality.

To recap, Season 2 of American Horror Stories lived up to its promise of delivering standalone horror stories. Each episode successfully encapsulates a unique, hair-raising tale that adds to the anthology’s overall terror-filled tapestry.

Ratings of the Show

The ratings reflect the success of American Horror Stories. On IMDb, the series boasts a solid rating of 6.2/10, while on Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 67% average audience score. These figures underscore the series’ ability to keep viewers hooked and horror fans satiated.

Interesting Thing about American Horror Stories Season 3

One of the most interesting aspects of Season 3, assuming it goes ahead, will be the fresh cast. Each episode introduces new characters and actors, keeping the series dynamic and exciting. If the show follows the pattern, we can expect a mix of new faces and series regulars in unique, chilling roles.

Review of the Show

American Horror Stories is a grim delight that indulges your darkest horror fantasies. The anthology format ensures an element of unpredictability, with each episode offering a new narrative that leaves you craving more. Its clever mixture of the supernatural, psychological, and downright spooky, coupled with compelling performances, makes it a must-watch for horror fans.

Where to Watch

In the United States, American Horror Stories can be streamed on Hulu. For viewers outside the United States, the series is available on Disney+. Enjoy watching American Horror Stories in the best quality on Hulu.

Conclusion

American Horror Stories has successfully crafted a name for itself in the horror genre, with its unique anthology format offering something new with each episode. While the future of Season 3 remains shrouded in mystery, the series remains a go-to for horror aficionados seeking their next fright fix. As we wait for the fog to lift on Season 3, why not revisit the terrifying tales of the previous seasons? After all, a good scare is worth repeating.