Amid controversy, the head of the US Secret Service retires: He will work in the private sector

The names of the leaders of the Secret Service, the agency responsible for protecting the US president and his relatives, are rarely known. but who James MurrayWho has been the head of the distinguished security group for the past three years, has become known for causing controversy: what happened to her Anthony decoration.

Ornato was a senior Secret Service officer who became in December 2019 Deputy Chief of Staff to then President Donald Trump. Ornato’s name has sounded strong in the past weeks when Cassidy Hutchinson Testified before a congressional committee about Capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cassidy Hutchinson arrived for the hearing where she testified before a panel of what she knew about the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

According to Hutchinson, Ornato and other White House officials were intense verbal confrontations With President Trump during that Jan. 6th. According to the former Trump collaborator, Ornato told him that the then-president threw himself at the wheel of a detachment truck on January 6, 2021, in an attempt to drive to the Capitol.. In any case, Ornato denied telling this tale and offered to testify to the contrary, but Ornato’s credibility was questioned before the panel after being questioned last January when he provided answers that many considered questionable.

Ornato served for a year as a political advisor to the president and it was Murray who authorized a change in that role. In the Secret Service tradition, allowing one of its officers to assume a political role is overstepping the mark.. Secret Service agents swear to be “above politics” in order to fulfill their role. It is also known that Murray and Ornato used to be good friends.

Murray’s retirement comes just days after Hutchinson’s controversial testimony, and many associate one event with another. However, when asked about it by the nation’s press secretary, Karen Jean-PierreHe denied the link between the facts.

“We’ve been in talks about this for months,” noted Jean-Pierre of the White House Press Room podium, who also explained: Discussions about Murray’s possible retirement began in April of this year.

Evan Spiegel, founder and CEO of Snap Inc.

company Snap Inc. , the parent company of the popular messaging service Snapchat, He confirmed that as of August, Murray will be his New chief of securityWorking directly with the CEO and founder of the company, Evan Spiegel.

Through a statement to the press the President, Joe Bidenand first lady, Jill BidenThey bid Murray a sweet farewell.

Jim (NdR: James’ nickname) embodies the meaning of serving over personal gain, and protecting the families of US presidents as if they were his own. We are so grateful for your service to the country and our family.Biden said.

