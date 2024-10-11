Amigo Airsho returns to Bliss after 12 years of absence

The long-awaited return of Amigo Airsho is scheduled to take place October 12-13 at Biggs Army Airfield, inside Fort Bliss, after a 12-year hiatus. The event, which has attracted tens of thousands of spectators for 30 years, was canceled due to military budget cuts and shifting priorities. Now, he's back with the Canadian Forces' aerobatic flying team, the Snowbirds, as the headliner.

Show hours are 9am-6pm, with beach entertainment available throughout the day. Flights will depart between 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Alan Russell, an El Paso businessman and president of the reborn Amigo Airsho, explained that the event was paused due to changing priorities at Fort Bliss, but is now returning to strengthen the relationship between the military base and the civilian population in the area.

Teresa Rockwell, executive director of the parade and one of the key people in bringing it back, highlighted the importance of this event in bringing the community and military base together. Rockwell, who directed the show in 1984, said previous editions attracted between 50,000 and 100,000 people and cost more than $1 million. Numbers for the new event have not yet been revealed, but organizers are looking for sponsors and volunteers.

A return expected by local figures

Pilot Susie Azar, a former mayor of El Paso and one of the organizers of the first Airsho in 1981, said she was excited about the event's return. Azar attributed the cessation of the show to the restrictions imposed after the attacks of September 11, 2001. In this new version, Azar will participate as vice president responsible for the educational component of the show.

Current Mayor Oscar Lesser highlighted that Airsho's return is a positive for El Paso's quality of life and an opportunity to revitalize an event the community loves.

Tickets and additional details

General admission tickets cost $45 per day and include free parking and a $10 non-alcoholic beverage voucher. There are also tickets for both days for $81. Children under 12 and active duty military members are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at amigoairsho.com and at Peter Paper Pizza branches, although prices will rise after October 11.

Attendees must print their ticket or on their phone to access the event.

What to bring and what not to bring to Amigo Airsho

A policy of clear bags or small purses, with maximum dimensions of 12 x 6 x 12 inches, will be implemented. Items such as folding chairs, blankets, cameras without bags, and small umbrellas are allowed. However, entry will not be permitted with weapons, drones, outside food or beverages, or non-service animals.

The return of the Amigo Airsho promises to be a spectacular event, bringing together the El Paso and Fort Bliss community, while paying tribute to the traditions of aerial acrobatics and military displays.