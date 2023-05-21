AMRAP exercises and why incorporate them into your training routine

the AMRAP exercises (as many reps or rounds as possible, in English) are included in any training routine, program or type of training. These have become popular and are currently being incorporated into crossfit. Their success is that they offer a lot of variety in the exercises, therefore, the results of fitness are not stagnant, but rather continue to develop or progress.

The problem with them is that they are not for everyone, only for those who want to get out of their comfort zone or at least for those who love HIIT workouts Since then, although they look the same, V.I AMRAP There are no breaks. Yes, just as you read it, don’t stop and go counterclockwise until your body or mind makes you stop or the timer no longer shows.

The three main components of AMRAP exercises

It's time to try AMRAP exercises

Any exercise or training for an identity must have very specific characteristics. In this case AMRAPThese are the three that stand out from the crowd according to the Cleveland Clinic:

time or duration

Although it is a file High intensity traininghere time is not the point, as they tend to be less and can last from 5 minutes to 20. So you will not have an excuse in this regard not to exercise.

repetitions or rounds

Repetition is doing an exercise over and over, while rounds do a circuit of different exercises many times. So, with AMRAP The joke is that you do as many repetitions or rounds as possible in a given time.

Types of exercises

Excuse me! This is one of the benefits of this exercise because it adapts to your interests, needs, and fitness goals. Which means you can merge files Cardio, strength, resistance, strength exercises or a combination of all. In fact, you can consider them as part of your cross training.

Other reasons to include AMRAP exercises in your training routine

There are many reasons to try

You can incorporate other types of interval training

You can enter, for example, circles in which you can perform the exercises over and over again as follows Lunges, squats, planks, weight lifting or ropes Or even on a rowing machine.

They adapt to any fitness level

It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or a high performance athlete, the fact is that AMRAP They can reach any level. You can work it out with just your body or incorporate equipment and tools. In addition, each session can be tailored to your goals. Here you must maintain the form or technique of exercise and if you notice that you cannot maintain it then reduce the intensity to your level.

You can extend training times

Although not much time is actually spent on AMRAPThe truth is that doing one or several workouts for 20 minutes at a high intensity, without ever stopping and giving your all, becomes grueling and eternal. So you can extend the duration and work the body as you feel more ready and available to do so.

It is an effective exercise

By this we mean that you can get results based on what you want to work on. If it’s leg day, you can just include exercises that work that area of ​​your body and you’ll see results; If you want a day of more comprehensive training, She does a variety of exercises that combine everything and the best thing is that she will still work for you.

You can keep it simple

Wrong there are those who think so Have a toned body, achieve muscular size, win a competition or even get a strong body, Those who have reached this point must have done an extreme or always difficult chore and the truth is that it doesn’t often work that way. It is clear that any expert has followed the path of fortitude, levels that have gradually evolved according to the skill, capabilities and abilities of the body and how they allow it, and then with AMRAP The goal is to keep things simple to maintain technique and see results. If it is done for work and taken to inappropriate levels, the only thing at risk is injury.

Improves the capacity of the heart, lungs and muscles

The plus is that many AMRAP They are functional exercises that are performed at high intensity for a long period of time, and on the one hand, they will benefit your heart and lung health like any aerobic exercise, and on the other hand, by improving muscle performance, you will burn fat and tone your muscles.

They enhance your personal efficiency and your mental health

Can Measure your progress, compete with yourself Going forward and in the same way, by working on perseverance, patience, perseverance and by noticing the physical benefits, a positive outcome in your mental health will also be promoted. Monitoring your progress will undoubtedly motivate you, and then those endorphins will make you more self-confident and bring you well-being. Reaching your fitness goals is a good start to reaching and working on other goals, such as your life dreams.