An unusual revelation of a former Argentine partner of Ronaldinho: “He borrowed money because he did not know how to use an ATM”

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson
Ronaldinho played a season in Queretaro, Mexico

Emmanuel Alexandre Villa He is an Argentine footballer, although he first appeared in Tornado And she had brief steps before Atletico Rafaela and Rosario CentralMost of his career was in Mexico. Atlas, Ticos, Cruz Azul, University Club, Tigres, Queretaro, Celaya It was the Aztec clubs that he passed through. In between, he played two seasons with Derby County from England.

Titusas it is popularly known, He is among the highlights of his career after playing no more and no less than RonaldinhoOne of the best soccer players in history. However, it wasn’t his fascination on the court that surprised him, but rather the amazing situation he faced when they were teammates. Queretaro.

“Ronaldinho did not know how to use an ATM”In an incredible tale, Tito tells Villa that he revealed it in a conversation with “Tiki Taka”.

Emmanuel Tito Vela, former Galos Blancos de Queretaro player (Image: Twitter / aztecasaztecas1)
Emmanuel Tito Vela, former Galos Blancos de Queretaro player (Image: Twitter / aztecasaztecas1)

“His brother had left for a trip to the United States. He needed 30,000 pesos to go to the accountant and tell him: “Hey, come back, you will not have 30 thousand pesos to lend me, because my brother left urgently and left me no money.”. The accountant answers: “Well, yes Ronal, I don’t have a problem, but If you want I can take you to the bank that you face, and there you have your account, you can have what you want’. Dinho tells him: “Can I take it out?”“.

Ronaldinho played for the Mexican national team during the 2014-15 season. After that, his final retirement from football will come in Fluminense (2015).

“The tale is funny but speaks of an important ignorance. The 35-year-old didn’t know he could go to the bank and get his money, That is, he was always run by his brother, it was “how much do you need”, “a million pesos”, “well take it”. We didn’t even ask him for a credit card, imagine he didn’t know what a bank was. It is an anecdote that distinguished me with it,” Tito Vela admitted.

during their stay together, Led Villa and Ronaldinho to the Mexican Football Final To white cocks, but They fell in the decisive match against Santos Laguna.

Read on:

Leonardo Estrada has revealed the Argentine club he admires brothers Oscar and Angel Romero
Is he not following in his father’s footsteps? The athletic appearance of Matteo Messi, which was shown by Antonella Roccuzzo, and this was all that provoked the anger among his followers
Mbappe’s future, Icardi’s scandal and dressing room discipline: the secrets revealed by the Paris Saint-Germain sporting director

More Stories

Javier Hernandez and Galaxy will play with Charlotte in front of 75,000 spectators

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Al Sadd announces the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The National Assembly Recognizes Athletes in the Olympics and Paralympics | Sports |

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

More than 800 athletes will compete on Sunday, March 6, in Cerrilla, for the LI Gran Premio Cáceres de Campo a Través

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Alejandro Gonzalez is ready for the Davis Cup match against the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Hamidi mocked former Chilean football chief Marcelo Bielsa after his dismissal from Leeds United.

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Rwanda reopens its border with Uganda after a tense standoff

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

Trivia Crack: A new interactive Netflix series inspired by the popular trivia app

30 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Infonavit Director Promotes Deauthorization Practice at Public Event

31 mins ago Mia Thompson

An unusual revelation of a former Argentine partner of Ronaldinho: “He borrowed money because he did not know how to use an ATM”

32 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android: How to disable the fingerprint reader from the power button | technology | Smart phones | Mobile phones | United States | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

33 mins ago Leo Adkins