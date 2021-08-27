Android 12 beta 4.1 | Update | Download | OS | Software | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | trick | Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

google browser It will publish its new stable software in the coming months: Android 12 . what’s new? Would it be a good choice to download it to my cell phone? Find out all the details of this program that is already in beta 4.1 stage.

According to the same site, it states some of the changes it brings Android 12 beta 4.1 It fixes several issues that were in the previous version, especially in the series of bugs and power drain.

It was also reported that an issue where attention notifications were sometimes not displayed, requiring the user to swipe their finger into the notification drawer to view them was also reported.

Another detail that was also fixed is the face lock that didn’t work on some devices. Likewise, the issue that prevented users from granting Nearby devices permission to the Phone app in Settings has also been fixed.

Have you been connecting to a VPN on your cell phone using Android 12 And you can not access the Internet? Well, this unexpected error has already been resolved and you can now connect using the browser of your choice.

Compatible Cell Phones ANDROID 12 BETA 4.1.1 Update

In order to access the beta program for Android 12, you can enter the following Link . There you can choose which device you have so you have the option to participate in the new operating system. These are the smartphones that may already have the beta version 4.1: