Android: Effective ways to free up your phone’s memory | Xiaomi | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports play

There is no need to install anything. If you have a computer with an operating system Android Developed by Google, it certainly stores data and files in the internal memory that often turn out to be unnecessary information that makes it difficult for the smartphone to run smoothly. This corrupts the internal memory space so that you cannot download any other apps. If this is your case, we are telling you here that there are a few tricks that will help you free up some space in seconds.

“The first thing is to understand that a smartphone never comes with zero storage space, the operating system actually takes up a percentage. For this reason, it is important to emphasize care habits to maintain and extend the useful life of your cell phone, especially in storage, which will have a direct impact on the performance of the device in the short and long term, “ Mariela Marca, Xiaomi Peru Product Specialist, explains.

For these tricks that you can do when you get the “Memory is almost full” message, it won’t be necessary to uninstall any app or delete photos from your gallery.

Tricks to free up space on Android

1. Permanent cleaning

In addition to investing in a computer with good RAM and internal memory capacity, the most recommended thing is to always delete data and apps cache, as they are among the things that take up the most storage space on our devices.

Access your cell phone settings xiaomi .

. Select the “About phone” option and access the “Storage” section.

Once in, select the ‘Deep Clean’ option and hit ‘Clean’.

You can also do this process with each app individually, prioritizing the ones you use the most in your day to day.

2. Enter Sysdump List on Android

USSD codes are numbers and special characters that are entered into mobile phones to unlock services and access certain information on the phone. One of them is *#9900# which works on Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung.

Go to the Call app as if you were going to communicate with someone and dial this code *#9900# on the keypad.

Without connecting to it, this will take you to a secret menu called System Dump.

Locate “Deletedumpstate/logcat” and tap on it.

This will remove all unnecessary “junk” files from your phone and slow it down.

3. Manage your apps

Another way to find out which apps are heavier and thus take up more space in our internal memory is to use the pre-installed Xiaomi Security app cleaner.

There, we can perform several actions that will help us to better control our devices.

Always remember to delete the apps you no longer use so they don’t take up space in vain.

