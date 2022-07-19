Android | Guide to using the new Google Assistant driving mode | OS | Google Maps | nda | nnni | sports game

How do you remember, version Android Auto It can no longer be used on smartphones, not even for devices running Android version 12, it is only available on touch screens in cars, but some vehicles are not compatible with this app developed by Google. For this reason, the new driving mode for Google Assistant has been created, would you like to know how to test it? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

The reasons why Google made it Android Auto Stop mobile compatibility, was it bad? Many users think so, because there was a large group of drivers who used Android Auto on their phone screen because their car screen was not compatible with the above mentioned app.

In order not to leave drivers without options, a new driving mode has been added in Google Assistant and Google Maps, you just need Android 9.0 Or later versions and 4 GB RAM. The goal of this mode is not to be distracted while driving, you will do everything through voice commands, for example: you will ask him to guide you to a certain place, send SMS, answer calls, etc.

How to use Google Driving Mode

Before using it, you must activate it first. make sure that Google Maps You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Open Google Map and click on your profile picture located in the upper right corner.

Access Settings or Configurations, you can locate them with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Then tap on the option called “Navigation Settings” > “Google Assistant Settings.”

In this part, you must configure how you want the driving mode to start: “When navigating on Google Maps”, when you start navigating with Google Maps, the aforementioned mode will be activated automatically; By connecting to bluetooth, the mode will also start automatically when you connect your mobile phone to the car bluetooth, another option is Android asks you before starting.

There is an additional method, you just have to repeat out loud”Hey Google, let’s drive” also “hey google i want to go to (destination)“.

It is important to clarify that driving mode is only available in a few countries such as: Germany, Australia, Canada, Spain, the United States, France, India, Italy, Mexico or the United Kingdom, and may reach other countries in the world in future updates.

How to activate the Google Assistant on your cell phone