Android | How to display your cell phone screen on TV without cables or external apps | smart display | TV | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

From time to time, you want to share with your friends or family some pictures, videos or teach a tutorial from your mobile device, this without having everyone behind you to see the actions you are doing, so, this time we will teach you that you can view your phone screen Android On the smart TV in your home, office, room, etc.

It is important to clarify that this trick only works on some mobile phones with an operating system Android, with greater security for the medium or high range, since these include the “Smart View” tool; Likewise, it is essential that your TV has Wi-Fi connectivity and has a function that allows you to link it to your phone.

HOW TO VIEW YOUR ANDROID CELL SCREEN ON TV

First, make sure that your smart TV is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your smartphone Android .

. Now, turn on your TV and go to the “Inputs” section to activate the “Anyview Cast” option, the name may vary depending on the type of device.

The next step is to pull up the menu or notification bar of the mobile phone and activate the Smart View function.

Wait a few seconds until a box appears with all the available devices nearby, find the device you want to connect to and tap on it.

Ready, that’s it, you will have successfully projected your cell phone screen on TV without having to connect any kind of cable. If you want to get out of this mode, just disable the “Smart View” function.

As you can see, the phone screen does not take up the entire space of the TV, because on the sides it will be black, if you do not want this to happen, just activate the “auto-rotate” for Android And put your cell phone horizontally.

What does “near” mean on my Android phone

Sure enough when I pulled down the notification bar I saw a “Nearby” icon.

This is represented as a knotted arc. Why this? Like Bluetooth, it was created to share all the photos and videos you want within seconds.

This is superior in speed compared to the extinct infrared.

If you want to activate it, just link your cell phone to the other mobile phone in order to share information.

Best of all, you don’t need mobile data or connection to the same Wi-Fi network to use it.

Nearby is fast and stable while transferring photos or videos from one cell phone to another.

