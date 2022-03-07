Android | How to enable anti-theft mode on your cell phone | Applications | Applications | Applications | Security | Privacy | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

When a criminal intercepts his victim, the first thing he steals is the mobile phone and then any other belongings he carries in his pockets, suitcase, backpack, etc. So before we make another statistic about the insecurity of the citizen, we will teach him how to enable “protection” mode from theft” on your computer with the system Android, a feature that will help you find your device in a matter of minutes. Take note.

It is important to clarify that with Anti-Theft mode thieves will not be able to do anything about it, because when performing any action such as: turning off the phone, Wi-Fi, determining the location, etc., they will have to First enter a security pattern, password or PIN that only you should know.

How to activate anti-theft mode

First, enter “settings” or “configuration” of your Android phone, you can locate it with a cogwheel or gear icon.

Now, tap on the “Lock Screen” section.

Here you can access the Secure Lock Settings section and enter your security pattern, password or PIN.

Finally, turn on the keys that say “Lock with side key” or “Lock network and security”. Turning on the Make Style Visible option is optional.

How can I track and find my android phone

From a computer or other smartphone, enter your Gmail account, then click on the following Link .

. will open google account and all devices on which you have registered your account.

and all devices on which you have registered your account. Tap on your stolen cell phone model. It is important that you have registered your Google (Gmail) account on this computer.

Then, click on the “Find Device” button.

Google Maps will open and tell you where your phone is.

When you are close to the mobile phone, touch the Play Audio option.

Done, that’s how easy it is to locate your cell phone, the audio will play for five minutes, likewise, this ringtone will sound even if the phone is on “silent” mode, in case the criminal wants to turn the volume down he won’t be able to.

How to connect to WIFI without knowing the password

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code, and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

Best of all, you can connect and reconnect without the need for a password. Did you know?

In the case of iPhones, it is necessary to have a password written down.

How to change WhatsApp messages or fonts to bring them closer