Android | How to enable the secret camera of your smartphone | widget | Mobile phones | camera | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | magnifying glass | nda | nnni | data

34 mins ago Leo Adkins

Mobile devices with versions 10, 11 and 12 of the operating system , they have a function that not many users know about, we are talking about a secret camera, which has different characteristics than the main camera of your smartphone, would you like to know how to activate it? The steps are very simple and you don’t need to download additional apps from Google Play Store or external sites.

Look: Learn and enable the best Android phone gestures

Regardless of the necessary versions of To enable the hidden camera of your mobile phone, it is important that it is of “A” brand series or above, like “S” for example. To find out the Android version or model of your device, go to “Settings” > “About phone” and “Software information”. After clarifying the above, follow these steps.

Look: What is it, what is “close” and what is the benefit of the function of an Android cell phone

How to activate hidden camera on ANDROID

  • First, go to the home screen or press the “Home” button on your mobile phone Android.
  • Now, press inward, as if you were zooming out on the camera.
  • Several options will appear at the bottom, click on the option that says “Tools”.
  • Scroll all the windows to the right until you find the tool called “Magnifying Glass”, touch it and click “Add”.
  • A shortcut to the tool has already been created at the beginning of your cell phone, find it, open it and give it the permissions so that it can work.
  • Done, you will have already enabled the secret camera for Android from your Samsung device.

This secret camera is not like the main camera of your smartphone because you have a shortcut to turn on the flash and it also includes strange filters whose values ​​\u200b\u200bcan be adjusted such as brightness and saturation and also the point of contention is that the widget will not allow you to use the front camera.

What happens if I leave my cell phone charging all night?

  • You must know that all cell phones with lithium battery are not affected by anything in the world, even if you leave your device charging all night.
  • Lithium battery terminals tend to cut off power when they reach 100%.
  • If used while connected, the power loss will be completed again so you have 100% again.

Are you bored in your spare time? Don’t know what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you to try the most downloaded Android games of the week, and you can see them by clicking And follow the steps in the note to install it on your device.

More Stories

WhatsApp | The trick to creating an app shortcut Notification panel | Menu | Tools | Applications | Mobile phones | Android | Smartphones | technology | trick | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to add an app shortcut to the notification panel | Menu | Tools | Applications | Mobile phones | Android | Smartphones | technology | trick | wander | nda | nnni | data

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Android | How do you know the most used application on a cell phone | Applications | Smartphones | technology | | data

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Scientists create a complete human family tree

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Xiaomi brings MIUI 13 to two of its most powerful smartphones – Xiaomi News

2 days ago Leo Adkins

‘Apex Legends Mobile’ for iPhone will launch in ten more countries next week

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

US and EU agree to remove some Russian banks from Swift | Economie

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

An American president boycotted the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie, which is now a cult movie

31 mins ago Cynthia Porter

According to science, the happiest people have 9 things in common – Teach me about science

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Chivas Feminel sign Guatemalan striker Leslie Ramirez

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android | How to enable the secret camera of your smartphone | widget | Mobile phones | camera | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Applications | Applications | magnifying glass | nda | nnni | data

34 mins ago Leo Adkins