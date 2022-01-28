Android | How to get free internet if you run out of mobile data on the street | Hoax 2022 | Applications | Smart phones | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

You don’t have internet or data on cell – dungeon ? Current devices Android 10 From now on, they have a series of noteworthy functions, such as the ability to activate touches on the screen of your mobile phone, as well as access to applications and decide what permissions we give them.

Have you ever run out of internet on the street and never been close to Wi-Fi? Well, no longer a problem, because our devices can have free data as long as we have a friend close to us and we stay with him as long as we are offline.

How to get free internet if you run out of data and no WIFI

Well, the only thing your friend has to do is to enter the settings.

There you should go to Mobile Networks or Telecom.

In this section you will see the “Personal Wi-Fi Zone” or the “Network Tethering” function.

Tell your friend now to activate it.

A wifi network will be created with the name of your device.

There you can also see the password for the Wi-Fi network.

This way you can share your internet as wifi. Try it out in case you have another line or a friend close to you. (Photo: mag)

It should be noted that you can also select the mobile phones that you want or do not want to connect.

If you see strange networks, you can restrict their access to your data network.

Remember that the Wi-Fi emitted by the cell phone is not as strong as the Wi-Fi network at home, so you should stay almost next to the person so that the connection is not lost.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this Link.