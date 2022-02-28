Android: How to record your snoring or any sound without picking up your phone at night | Smart phones | Mobile phones | wander | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Have you ever imagined that your cell phone will not only work to send messages on WhatsApp or take pictures, but also record any sound around you even if the screen is completely off? Operating system mobile devices Android It’s full of hidden functions that’s why there’s a great trick. Note that we will explain it to you in detail.

In Google-linked smartphones, various tasks can be performed, such as charging it without having to use an outlet, boosting the signal in a matter of seconds, enabling the best gestures or creating a shortcut to open the camera and not missing that special photo. All this can be done in the simplest way, as well as the main topic of this note.

How to record a sound while the screen is off

as much as your team Android Sounds like your battery is dead or turned off, it can record sounds around you, like a conversation, a snore if you fall asleep, an early morning paranormal event or whatever you want thanks to an app available on Google Play Storage that records a sound every time you hear something How do you use it? I notice.

The first thing will be to download the app Dream Talk Recorder . You should search for it in the default store of Android devices or by clicking on it Link to go straight.

. You should search for it in the default store of Android devices or by clicking on it to go straight. Although this app can record if you snore at night or talk in your sleep, it will also do so with any voice.

To activate the app before bed, simply enter it. Once inside, click on the big square logo where a kind of swing appears next to the microphone.

Turn off your Android phone screen.

Do you talk, mumble, snort or laugh in your dreams? With Dream Talk Recorder you will find out. (Photo: Google Play Store)

The next morning, enter the app and check your recordings in the History section where you can detect if you snore or have paranormal sound in your room.

If you find any of your recordings interesting, from the app you can upload them to Dropbox (shown below) or share them on Facebook, Twitter or other services (option in the lower right corner).

From the Google Play Store, they state that “Dream Talk Recorder” “A smart voice recorder used by over 5 million people to record their late-night conversations and snoring! Automatically filters silences and recordings in high quality (also available on iOS). Are you talking or snoring in your sleep? Find out tonight!”. Do you dare to try it from your Android smartphone?

How can I connect to WiFi without knowing the password?

Well, there is a simple trick with which you can get a file WIFI Without knowing the password. Remember that this tutorial can only be done from devices running Android 10 and above and it works 100% without rooting.

The first thing you should do is enter the settings of your cell phone Android .

. There you will have to enter Wifi.

If your cell phone is connected to a Wi-Fi network and you need your friend to access it without a password, just tap on the network name.

At that moment, you will see a tab that says Wifi QR Code.

Now you have to enter Settings, Wifi, and in the upper corner tap on the small square.

Scan the QR code and that’s it, you can now get access to Wi-Fi without having to ask your friends for the password.

Best of all, you can connect and reconnect without the need for a password. Did you know?

What is the purpose of the small hole on the top of your Android phone?

Some Android terminals also have another slot on top that is very similar to the one below. What is that? You are definitely wondering.

Well, it is also another microphone and the peculiarity of this second slot is that it is responsible for reducing or canceling noise from outside or from your environment.

In this way, your calls will be more clear and you will not hear, for example, what is happening in construction, traffic, etc.

What is the small hole on the bottom of your cell phone

The small hole on the top of your cell phone is used to improve the quality of your calls and reduce outside noise. This way they will be heard more clearly.

However, the The small hole on the bottom of your cell phone acts as a microphone .

. Many may think that the speaker also acted as a micro for your cell phone, but if this is your case, then you are completely wrong.

How to activate or deactivate the 5G network on my cell phone

The first thing will be to enter the “settings” of your cell phone.

At that moment, click “Internet Connection”.

There go to “Mobile Network”.

In this section, find the “Preferred type of network” section.

If your cell phone has 5G, it will most likely say “5G/4G/3G”.

To deactivate it, simply press the phrase and select “4G / 3G”.

In the case of iPhones, go to Settings, Cellular Data, Options, Voice and Data and choose whether or not you want 5G.

You can disable or enable it. Or leave it on auto mode.

Why won’t my cell phone ring when they call me?

One of the reasons why calls aren’t ringing is that you have installed an app that blocks both the sound and notifications of the alerts you receive on your smartphone. All you have to do is uninstall it.

Another aspect is that the alerts and notifications settings are turned off. To do this, go to the terminal settings, then to sound and vibration. Then start playing with all audio parameters. When you’re done, save your settings and you’re done.

A detail that can help you is to restart the cell phone. Often times with this kind of functionality some apps are completely shut down which makes you feel the vibration or sound from your smartphone again.

Otherwise, if you cannot find a solution, the root action is to soft reset your mobile device. This way you can get the most stable version of Android and without problems.

If your smartphone was dropped in the past few days and since then the terminal no longer vibrates or makes sounds, one of its internal components may need repair. To do this, always consult a professional for the brand of your mobile device.

