Android | Why doesn’t my cell phone ring when I get a call? Applications | bug | problem | The solution | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

Doesn’t it ring for anything in the world? If your cell phone is with the operating system Android You receive notifications, but you have problems with calls, there may be an error somewhere. what is he talking about? Well, here we will mention all the details.

To solve this rather recurring problem, you should know that you do not have to install any third-party software. All steps are performed in the same cell phone configuration Android .

Why isn’t my cell phone ringing when I called

One of the reasons why calls don’t ring is that you have installed an app that blocks both the sound and notifications of the alerts you receive on the smartphone. All you have to do is uninstall it.

Another aspect is that the alerts and notifications settings are turned off. To do this, go to the terminal settings, then to sound and vibration. Then start playing with all the audio parameters. When you’re done, save your settings and you’re done.

Always check if you have all active sounds inside your Android cell phone. (Photo: mag)

A detail that can help you is to restart the cell phone. Often times with this kind of functionality some apps are completely shut down which makes you feel the vibration or sound from your smartphone again.

Otherwise, if you cannot find a solution, the root action is to soft reset your mobile device. This way you can get the most stable version of Android and without problems.

If your smartphone was dropped in the past few days and since then the terminal no longer vibrates or makes sounds, one of its internal components may need repair. To do this, always consult a professional for the brand of your mobile device.

How to block spam calls on your Android phone

Download the app google phone.

If your device has an Android operating system, it may arrive by default, otherwise you will have to download it.

Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the upper right corner.

Click here on “Settings” and then on “Caller ID & Spam”.

Finally, enable all three options: “Display caller ID and spam,” “Filter spam calls,” and “Verified calls.”

Ready, this way when someone calls you, you will know who the contact is and a warning will also appear if it is a spam number or not.