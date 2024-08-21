Angry cow attacks couple in India 🎦

On social networks, a video was published in which you can see how an angry cow with horns attacks a woman and then a man, who are supposed to be a couple.

The video shows several people walking and talking calmly, when suddenly an angry cow with horns arrives and starts hitting a woman who was walking.

When the man, apparently the woman's partner, sees this, he tries to help her but the animal ends up attacking the man as well, leaving him on the ground with severe wounds.

The video also shows a second cow that remains calm and watches everything without interfering or attacking anyone.

In India, cows are considered sacred animals and should not be eaten or killed. So, when a cow stops giving milk, many farmers release it, causing chaos in the streets.

Stray cattle have become a major problem in several parts of India in recent years, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh.