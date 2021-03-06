Animal Photographer | Mail

Photographing animals is nothing new, and the work of those who devote themselves to it is recognized every day more, as is Nick Brandt and his wonderful black and white photos of wild animals. And not only are there professionals who take great pictures of animals in the wild, Hobby photographers also have more means and, above all, social networks to post them. However, in the past, there weren’t great travel facilities, no great photography facilities, and no social media. For this reason, many photographers have had to publish albums in order to get their work published. This is what I did, and I became one of the most famous animal photographers.

In fact, His life and his life are collected not only in books But – just like pictures now – but all over the web; Especially in pages like “losgrandesfotgramas.blogspot”.

But who was this animal-loving woman who loved to take her camera to immortalize her? Ylla was short for Kamilla Koffler. She was born in Vienna in 1911 to Hungarian parents, during World War I she had to travel with her mother on foot between Hungary, Romania and Yugoslavia. In 1926 he began studying sculpture with Petar Palavičini at the Academy of Fine Arts in Belgrade. When she finds out that Camila in the Serbian language is synonymous with camel, she decides to adopt the young, and since then everyone knows her as Ylla.

His early interest in animals was already revealed in a landmark sculpture commissioned by the Belgrade Cinema, as well as through his efforts at the time to find homes for stray dogs and cats. In 1931, Ylla moved to Paris to continue her studies at Académie Colarossi and made a living working with Ergy Landau as a photographic retouching assistant. The following year, after showing his boss several pictures of animals taken while on vacation in Normandy, as well as a picture of a cat, Landau, admired for his work, organized an exhibition at the Galerie de La Pléiade. The show was well received, so Ergy Landau Ylla encouraged the opening of the first studio in Paris that specializes in animal portraits, marking her entry into the Montparnasse art scene. Yalla introduced it to Charles Rado of Ravo Photography, who started promoting it internationally in the publishing world.

American stage



His photos appeared for the first time in several annual editions From “Photography” published by Arts et Métiers Graphiques and “Lilliput” in England. In 1937, Yalla published two small sets of pictures of cats and dogs, followed in 1938 by her first major book, Petits et Grands. In the same year he collaborated with the British evolutionary biologist Julian Huxley on a book titled Animal Language.

The invasion of France during World War II cut short the march of Yalla. In 1940, the Museum of Modern Art in New York submitted its name to the US State Department, applying for a visa, which in 1941 allowed him to enter the country. She quickly opened a studio and quickly immersed herself in the world of zoos, pet owners, advertisers, and publishers. His work has appeared in most major comic magazines both in the United States and abroad.. Ylla produced ten books between 1944 and 1954. Many of them were designed for children, two of which, “The Sleepy Little Lion” and “Two Little Bears”, became classics for youth.

In 1952 he spent three months in Kenya and Uganda photographing wild animals. In their Natural Environment for his book Animals in Africa, which contains a text by evolutionary archaeologist LSB Leakey. This experience prompted her to change her studies or zoos to work in nature.

Later, movie director Jean Renoir encouraged her to travel to India. From there, she sent a copy of “Animals in Africa” ​​to the Maharaja of Mysore, who in turn invited her to attend the Dasara Festival in 1954. Unfortunately, March 30, 1955While filming the dangerous ox chariot race during celebrations in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, Camila Kofler fell from a jeep, was seriously injured, and died the same day. Pictures taken in India became the basis for two books: Animals in India and The Little Elephant.

His life inspired director and producer Howard Hawks for the movie Hatari! (1962), starring John Wayne and Elsa Martinelli. The short film “Les Pigeons du Square” (Little Square Baths) by Jan Penleaf, Dedicated to his memory.

Julian Huxley spoke of her great friend Yalla saying, “I don’t think anyone has photographed animals like them before. It was so special because His photos are captured with basic animal quality, Which is something more Orthodox photographers tend to ignore when seeking a more realistic and complex representation.