Apple is giving in and will allow apps like Netflix and Spotify to offer links to recording without going through the App Store

A few days ago Apple Promised minor changes To developers in the United States in order to satisfy the demands, is still the latest South Korea forced To allow third party payments and now it’s Japan’s turn. Apple announced that Japan’s Fair Trade Commission has agreed to close the investigation into Apple in exchange for it Allow some apps to link outside the App Store to charge the user.





As announced by Apple In an official statement, “reading” apps will be able from 2022 to take the user to an external website to sign up and enter the payment method. Until now, the rules allowed for the registration of new users within the app itself, which means that Apple takes a commission of 15% or 30% (depending on different conditions). Unlike that, The developer is not allowed to provide any link or any evidence that the user can register on their website (to avoid commission for Apple). This is not so.

Soon, developers who create Reader apps will be able to Include a button or in-app link that leads to a website where the user creates a new account. In this way, developers will be able to implement or own third-party payment methods to avoid commission on Apple.

Change It will be reflected not only in Japan but internationally. Of course, only for “reading” applications. “Reading” apps according to Apple are those that “allow users to browse pre-purchased content or content subscriptions for digital magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video.” This includes, for example, streaming services for movies, series, music or books such as Netflix, Spotify or Amazon Kindle.

A battle that took years

This is without a doubt big change For many large companies, they have seen Apple’s limitations as a hindrance. Since it is intended to protect the user from scams and unsafe methods, the developers have been prohibited from offering alternative payment methods or even indicating that you can pay or create an account outside the app. Services like Spotify They took Apple to court For this reason, others like Netflix are able to put a message saying that an in-app account cannot be created. Of course, they also don’t provide any guide (because it’s not allowed) on how to create an account or even if they can do it from outside the app.

Those who don’t seem to fall into this category of “reading” apps are two of the greats who have fought with Apple in recent years. On the one hand Epic Games with their game “Fortnite” On the other hand Basecamp with your mail app. However, the two companies highlighted the controversy during 2020 None of them seem to be able to benefit from this change.

