Arab countries exposed to scandal and object to the movie Thor: Love and Thunder for this gay scene

United State. – After the animated movie Disney PixarLightyear, has been banned in more than 14 countries for containing a small scene there, and now the fourth installment of Epic ox He faced the same controversy when it became known that the movie Thor: Love and Thunder would also be tied up.

before the arrival of marvel superhero tapeSeveral Arab countries have already started banning the film from showing in theaters after a gay character was included in the plot.

The fourth installment of the Thor saga has created chaos in conservative countries. Photo: special.

Despite its huge success at the box office United State The blockbuster “Thor: Love and Thunder” movie marvel Ambula aroused in the countries of the Far East, who had already begun to speak out against the film by censoring it for obvious references to society. LGBT.

“In Bahrain, the Ministry of Information decided to stop showing a movie in cinemas in order to preserve the virtuous values ​​of society,” a statement said.

Although the film they are referring to has not been determined to veto, it has emerged in the international media that the spread of “Thor: Love and Thunder” has stalled.

Related news

According to information revealed by the local press, Kuwait It was also censored; while in EgyptAnd despite the fact that the film has already been promoted by the media since the beginning of this month, only 24 hours after its official release, it was officially banned due to the behavior of homosexual characters in one of the scenes of the film.

The tape “Thor: Love and Thunder” has a scene that refers to a homosexual relationship between two women. Photo: special.

The behavior of Arab countries in relation to the films of the American Federation is not new, because as mentioned earlier, the conservative country Gulf, United Arab EmiratesWho objected to the animated film Light year which shows a small kiss between two women, managed to feature the children’s movie which is still on the billboard for that nation.

As for the God of Thunder tape, in this fourth episode, he makes a fairly explicit reference to homosexuality, since Valkyrie, the character he plays Tessa Thompson Shows a certain inclination towards another woman.

[email protected]



