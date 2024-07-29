Argentina Doesn't Know the Results of Venezuela's Elections – El Financiero

Government of Argentina This Monday, July 29, he confirmed that he is. It is a “shame” to be Nicolas Maduro.This is after the Venezuelan president did not acknowledge his defeat at the hands of the opposition.

“What a shame to be Nicolás Maduro…,” presidential spokesman Manuel Adorne posted on his X account.

“It can often happen that the beginning of a communist government is chosen by a vote. What rarely happens is that by voting they are able to stop doing so,” Adorni criticized the Maduro government, which, according to what was announced in the early hours of Monday, will add His third consecutive six-year term in power.

The National Electoral Council, controlled by the ruling party, said Maduro had won 51.20 percent of the vote. The result was not known to Maria Corina Machado, who said Venezuela's “new president-elect” was former ambassador Edmundo González Urrutia, from the opposition bloc. Democratic Unity Platform (PUD).

Corina Machado confirmed that with more than 40 percent of the records transmitted by the National Electoral Council, the opposition candidate received 70 percent of the votes, while Maduro received 30 percent.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing surprising in Venezuela: They lost by beating.. They always knew they wouldn't recognize him. They were never ashamed. “They never cared about the people,” Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo posted on his X account.

What did Javier Milei say about Maduro's fraud in Venezuela?

Maduro was one of the Latin American presidents who criticized Javier Milei's victory in the Argentine presidential election.

President Javier Milei spoke on his X account before knowing the results presented by the CNE and stated that Your country “will not recognize any further fraud” in Venezuela. He expressed his hope that “this time the armed forces (of Venezuela) will defend democracy and the popular will.”

Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino used the same social network to call on Maduro to “admit defeat.”

In his speech after announcing his victory in the elections, Maduro told his Argentine counterpart:You cowardly creature, you can't stand me for one round!“No to the fascist Nazi Mile!” declared the Venezuelan president, who called the libertarian politician a “traitor,” as hundreds of Chavista followers hailed the Bolivarian leader: “Mile, you trash, you are the dictatorship!”

Relations between Argentina and Venezuela – which were close during the terms of the Peronists Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007), Cristina Fernández (2007-2015), and Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) – have worsened since last December, when he took office. He is a radical liberal politician, who has had serious and ongoing differences with Maduro.