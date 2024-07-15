Argentina vs. Colombia: Goals, Video, Result of Copa America 2024 Final | Toden Argentina vs. Colombia

They are no longer excited, they have won, they have already won third place, as world champion, you can see Diego from Miami, from Los Angeles, from Rio de Janeiro and from anywhere in the world, cheering for Lionel and any Albiceleste who are now celebrating an era of prosperity that we rarely see, with Argentina, two-time champion of America.

Lionel Scaloni's side beat Colombia 1-0 in a dramatic Copa America final, helping the Albiceleste cement their place as the continent's best individual winners, breaking a tie with Uruguay, and now have 16 trophies to their name.

Colombian talent was on the front foot even in the opening minutes, with Arias shining, Diaz with a great move and James Rodriguez scoring the goal. The Colombians gave a very bad time to the Albiceleste who were not present at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, with all three stars on their chests and 14 continental titles before them.

Little by little, Argentina began to respond, from the feet of Messi who tried to score, although Julian Alvarez stood in the way, while Angel Di Maria, in his “last dance”, his last match with the Argentine national team, tried to score the winning goal. All costs to put any ball under the three sticks.

Messi ends Copa America early, breaks down in tears

And in the end, the game broke, or began to break, at the end of the first half, like the hearts of Argentines and millions of fans around the world, with Lionel Messi injured after sweeping Sango Arias, which made 'the leverage' on his ankle.

“Pulga” was brave, she endured the pain, she continued in the match even though Lautaro was already warming up, and so she spent the first half and the break, with Shakira as an addition to the Colombian atmosphere she had hoped for. She caused a sensation with her half-time performance… and then she completed, until the 64th minute, that minute that could be the last in the history of Lionel Andrés Messi Cuccittini in the Copa America.

Messi slipped in the middle of the field in a dispute over the ball and could no longer bear it, and asked for a substitution. In the end, the star left the field on his feet, but he burst into tears, with a few tears that also represented the tears of their followers in a dramatic scene that will remain in the history of the Copa America.

Nico Gonzalez came on for Messi and it was truly epic, with a frantic back-and-forth, one of those 0-0 results that makes your eyes happy, your teeth clenched, your hands moving a lot, and it took even more time.

Extra Men! Argentina are the champions of the America's Cup

Far from what was thought, both teams took risks: Colombia got rid of the rest of the caffeine, while the Argentines went out with Messi on their chests to test what the era would be like without the “flea” in the World Cup. World champion.

This time it wasn't Angel Di María who scored, only in the last match of his career with the Albiceleste, but Lautaro Martínez. The Nerazzurri captain completed an attack that started in midfield with a great recovery from Paredes and, in the 116th minute, beat goalkeeper Vargas one-on-one to score the goal of the tournament twice.

Yes guys, they got excited again and they did it again. With Messi in tears, on the pitch, or wherever, like Diego in heaven, Argentina is the champion of America twice, guys.

