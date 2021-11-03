Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

They found a 4-year-old girl missing over two weeks ago 1:01

(CNN) – A four-year-old girl who disappeared from a camp in Western Australia more than two weeks ago was found alive, the local police said in a statement at dawn on Wednesday, local time.

The statement said the police found the girl in a private house 30 miles from the camp and she was reunited with her parents.

He added that a local man is in custody and is currently being questioned by the detectives.

employment Post a video Deputy Commissioner Cole Blanche said in the police force’s public profile on Facebook: “It is my honor to announce that early this morning, Cleo Smith has been rescued by the Western Australian Police Force. Cleo is alive and well.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Description of the news As “My Comforter” on his official Twitter account. “What a wonderful and intimate news. Cleo Smith has been found home safe and sound. Our prayers have been answered. Thank you to the many police officers who were involved in searching for Cleo and in supporting her family.”

The girl disappeared from her family’s tent at Bloholhols camp in Macleod, about 50 kilometers north of the city of Caernarvon, on October 16.

Blanche said a team of police broke into a home in Carnarvon around 1:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. ET) and found a girl who identified herself as Cleo in one of the rooms.

“This is the outcome we all expected and prayed for,” said Blanche.

“We’ll have more to say about saving Cleo as the day progresses. For now, welcome home Cleo.”