Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring
They found a 4-year-old girl missing over two weeks ago 1:01

(CNN) – A four-year-old girl who disappeared from a camp in Western Australia more than two weeks ago was found alive, the local police said in a statement at dawn on Wednesday, local time.

The statement said the police found the girl in a private house 30 miles from the camp and she was reunited with her parents.

He added that a local man is in custody and is currently being questioned by the detectives.

employment Post a video Deputy Commissioner Cole Blanche said in the police force’s public profile on Facebook: “It is my honor to announce that early this morning, Cleo Smith has been rescued by the Western Australian Police Force. Cleo is alive and well.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison Description of the news As “My Comforter” on his official Twitter account. “What a wonderful and intimate news. Cleo Smith has been found home safe and sound. Our prayers have been answered. Thank you to the many police officers who were involved in searching for Cleo and in supporting her family.”

The girl disappeared from her family’s tent at Bloholhols camp in Macleod, about 50 kilometers north of the city of Caernarvon, on October 16.

Blanche said a team of police broke into a home in Carnarvon around 1:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. ET) and found a girl who identified herself as Cleo in one of the rooms.

“This is the outcome we all expected and prayed for,” said Blanche.

“We’ll have more to say about saving Cleo as the day progresses. For now, welcome home Cleo.”

Desperate families sell their daughters to survive in Afghanistan 5:45

More Stories

#Video A man jumps from a bridge into a river in Florida to escape from the police

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Aaron Beck, pioneer of cognitive behavioral therapy, dies at 100

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Crazy: Police alerted about what they found inside Halloween candy | News from Mexico

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

France says Australia lied to it about submarine agreement | world | DW

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

United Nations: The years between 2015 and 2021 may be the warmest in history

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

The G20 agrees to a commitment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius | Politics | DW

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Looking for a job? Data Science Engineering and the Future • ENTER.CO

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Five female soccer players disappear from their hotel in Uganda

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

google chrome | The trick to install browser extensions on Android mobile phones | Applications | google | Mobile phones | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Australian girl found alive, missing for weeks

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Avianca reaches an agreement to implement its restructuring plan | Economy | News

1 hour ago Mia Thompson