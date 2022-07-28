Basque youth collaborate on development projects in Africa and America

Director of Youth, Department of Equality, Justice and Social Policies of the Basque Government, agortzani lanohighlighted yesterday, Wednesday The ‘positive’ inclusion of 82 young collaborators in 31 NGDO programs (Development NGOs) they are participating in this summer. The program is runningOr in different countries of Africa and South America.

An aid worker, Nerea Vazquezwho cooperate With the NGO Egoaizea in Alto Trujillo (Peru)They highlighted their satisfaction with participating in this programme: “Since my arrival, I have felt so welcome and they have made me participate in many activities.”

Monica Pahelo and partner Maria They find each other in Antipoca, Honduras Collaboration with the NGO Medicus Mundi Bizkaia on a project that advocates for sexual and reproductive rights. “we are very happy. Last week they introduced us to the project, took us to see a community and We are already preparing a strategy to implement in the maternity home this weekThey explained.

And theIn Oaxaca (Mexico), Inigo Manuel participates in a project fighting poverty, inequality and injustice for the NGO Ayuda en Acción. “Last week, I had my first contact with the local communities to learn to embroider with the women there. We are very integrated in Oaxaca. Highlighted by Iñigo Manuel.

The NGO Misiones Salesianas has Esther Fernandez in Medellin (Colombia), who explained that “the people are very friendly and hospitable.” The project they are participating in aims to contribute to ensuring the most disadvantaged children in Medellin.

The Manuel Iradier Africanist Association designs the works of Patricia Escot and Eva Moreau. The project aims to promote the harmonious development based on the empowerment of women in the rural municipality of Brual.

Over 400 applicants

Selected from 409 applicants, Of the 82 volunteers, 65 are women and 17 are men.. 49 volunteers come from Bizkaia; 17 from Jebuzkoa and 16 from Araba.

their destinations in 31 social projects They are located in Peru, Honduras, Mexico, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Gabon, Guinea, Rwanda and Uganda. Selected profiles of all kinds: education, sports professionals, health, agriculture, environmental sciences, music, social work, cooking, psychology, English and science teachers.

Several months ago, all the NGOs participating in this project took it upon themselves to explain to the group of young collaborators the tasks they are now carrying out in the destination countries. They commented on various characteristics and questions regarding cooperation for development, as well as health or gender advice.

