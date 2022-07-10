Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” premiered in Cannes to standing ovations for 12 minutes

The Biographical films of great artists Pop culture is a cinematic challenge. Not only to recreate historical and iconic places, but also for the quality of the performance of the main characters.

When Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury brilliantly bohemian rhapsodyHis performance earned him the applause of thousands of Queen fans and even the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2019. A year later, Taron Egerton attempted the same feat with rocket manElton John’s biopic, but this only earned him a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy in 2020. Both actors held high expectations as their characters were not only authentic, but also distinguished in an important musical and cultural way of their era.

Perhaps for these reasons, there was also uncertainty about the premiere of Elvis, Biography of the King of the Rock. This new movie is directed by Baz Luhrmann, who is responsible for great period films such as Moulin Rouge s The great Gatsby Shown for the first time in Cannes Film Festival The audience’s reaction was immediate.

with 12 minutes with a standing ovationAnd the Elvis He received a positive reception from the Cannes audience. This feat was made possible in large part by the amazing performance of Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and his wife with Tom Hanks as “Colonel Parker”, Management king.

It’s undoubtedly one of the most anticipated premieres of 2022 among Elvis’ loyal followers and his musical legacy.

