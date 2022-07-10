Beatrice Gutierrez Mueller will also visit the United States and meet Jill Biden

Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller will travel with AMLO to the US (Photo: Facebook @ Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller)

Beatrice Gutierrez Mullerwho will visit the United States soon, He will meet with his counterpart Jill Biden To participate talks as well as to make A tour of schools and libraries.

It was recently reported that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) He will visit the White House To speak with US President Joe Biden on various issues, including immigration.

While AMLO with Joe Biden, Both will take the opportunity to meet and discuss educational issues. However, it is not detailed what other activities Gutierrez Mueller and Jill Biden will carry out.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that the Mexican academic and writer has visited the White House, as on May 5 she was the guest of honor and was received by the first lady of the United States.

The wife of the democratic politician praised during that visit that the two countries had worked for her Promote a better social and economic relationshipwhere he celebrated the acceptance of the invitation issued by the executive branch of the North American country.

In addition, Joe Biden himself took the opportunity to point out that politics is also personal, for which he celebrated the continued formation of a solid friendship between Mexico and the United States: Our relationship with Mexico is special.“.

President Lopez Obrador was unable to attend that meeting, because he presented a A short tour of Central America and the Caribbean Which started on May 5 and ended on the 8th, that’s why Gutiérrez Müller was not only the representative of AMLO, but the representative of Mexico.

On your next visit to White Housepresident Lopez Obrador Proposes to the President of the United States Joe Biden’s program that speeds up visa approval for immigrant workers.

The Mexican president had announced during his morning conference on Wednesday, that he had agreed in his meeting with his American counterpart Next July 12And the It will address the difficulties migrants face in their search for work.

“a look There is a lot of simulation in this topic as in othersjust mention one: if you go to the US and you have enough to go to an empty restaurant, only two or three tables are occupied and they don’t serve you when the tables are empty and the person who attends tells you “We can’t serve them because we don’t have kitchen workers or workers attending the tables”AMLO explained.

Although I don’t delve into the initiative he will give, lUbiz Obrador stated that there is a labor shortage in the United States in various sectors of its economy: “There are no workers in the United States to carry out their productive activities, therefore, Why deny this fact and at the same time prevent migrants from arriving? “.

“My method is: We will agree on business matters and we will order the flow of immigration and We will legalize the employment of workers‘, he confirmed.

And it was during his morning session on June 28 when Tabascan announced that he would meet Biden in Washington next Tuesday. The announcement came after 53 immigrant bodies were found inside a truck in Texas.Such as 26 were MexicansAccording to the information of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE).

