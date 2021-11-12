“Belfast” lands in theaters in the United States and watches the Oscars

This content was published on November 12, 2021 – 00:40

Los Angeles (USA), November 11 (EFE). – “Belfast,” Kenneth Branagh’s movie already showing for the Hollywood Awards season, arrives this weekend in US cinemas on a billboard with little news.

Directed and written by five Academy Award nominees – the figurine has never been captured before – Belfast explores the childhood of a boy growing up in the 1960s in Northern Ireland.

Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds make up the strong cast for this film that is already playing at the Hollywood Academy Awards after seducing critics and triumphing at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

At the Canadian festival, “Belfast” won the Audience Award, an award previously won by films later crowned at the Academy Awards as “Nomadland” (2020) or “Green Book” (2018).

Aside from “Belfast,” the other notable release of the week is “Clifford the Red Big Dog,” although this children’s movie had a slightly odd release when it was released on Wednesday – rather than Friday – in theaters and at Paramount .

Based on the children’s books created by Norman Bridwell and Scholastic Publishing Company, this film tells the story of Emily (Darby Camp), a New York girl who adopts a red puppy on the advice of a mysterious and charming old man (John Cleese).

However, when Emily wakes up the next day, she realizes that Clifford is no longer a small dog but a giant – but very affectionate – animal that she must protect with her Uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall).

Also showing in cinemas this weekend is “Apex,” a low-budget action movie led by Bruce Willis as a man trying to escape an elite group.

Edward Drake is the director of this movie in which Neil McDonough also appeared.

Finally, Night Raiders is a film directed and written by director Danis Goulet and the film’s producers Taika Waititi, director of “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) and “Jojo Rabbit” (2019).

Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers is the heroine of this dystopian film about a mother trying to save her daughter in a society where children belong to the state. EFE

