Best Alternatives to Movie Maker for Windows

Now that Movie Maker is discontinued, a successor is needed. For this reason, we have chosen a list of the best alternatives.

You must already know that Movie Maker Officially discontinued by Microsoft, so it doesn’t come pre-installed in Windows 10 or Windows 11, although there are ways to reinstall it. However, you may need alternatives to the legendary simple video editing software. And if so, you are in luck, because in this post we tell you the best options.

If you have to Do some light video editing work, like minor tweaks or the like, you need a good program for that. Fortunately, in Windows we can find several worthy successors to the legendary Movie Maker.

Even if you feel a little nostalgic for Movie Maker, It is necessary to move forward. So, we have picked some of the best alternatives, including the same one designed by Microsoft.

Best Alternatives to Movie Maker

shot cut

open shot

KDEnlive

Lightworks

Da Vinci Resolve

VSDC Video Editor

windows video editor

Before choosing any of these Movie Maker alternatives, you need to consider some factors, such as The tools they provideIt is easy to use, and above all, it is free. But even though they all comply with the latter, it is important to know more details about each one so that you can make an intelligent decision.

shot cut

At the top of our list, we have one of the most popular alternatives that can be installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11. We should be featured by Shotcut is that it is cross-platform software, so it is available on other operating systems besides Microsoft.

It is also an open source software that provides native support for a large catalog of video and audio codecs. As for her work, It is very simple and intuitive, because it integrates the timeline interface so you can work better with editing. It contains filters, the ability to add filters, and take screenshots. And if you have the corresponding hardware, you can take advantage of their support for 4K resolution for editing.

It is very useful software It will allow you to perform simple editing tasks. In addition, it is completely free. You just have to download and install it to start using its features.

shot cut

open shot

Not all video editors need to watch tutorials to use them, and OpenShot is a prime example of this. this program It’s multi-platform And it’s completely free, so there’s no excuse not to try.

Like other more complete and feature-packed alternatives, OpenShot has a timeline interface It will allow you to work more comfortably when editing content. It also offers the ability to add watermarks to your projects, resize, rotate, add transitions, crop, and much more.

This is an alternative that provides all the tools you could need, especially if you are interested in it Looking for an alternative to Movie Maker for Windows.

open shot

KDEnlive

We continue with another alternative which is also open source, so that any user can read and modify its source. This, like the rest, is free and It requires no more than a download and installation.

KDEnlive Offers Native support for FFmpeg formatsWhich is good news. But this is not all, because it offers the possibility of installing and editing audio and video on different channels at the same time. And if you want to use it more professionally or save time, you can find out what keyboard shortcuts the program includes.

In terms of the editing experience, you should know that it is so complete that it allows you to add Effects and transitions for your projects Video, as well as special filters and everything you might need, such as rotating, cropping, and much more. We should also add that although it is not a demanding program, you will be able to make the most of its features if you have a powerful enough computer.

KDEnlive

Lightworks

The first thing to note about Lightworks is that it is a simple video editing program, Great for beginners Who are familiar with these tools or just need to do some basic editing work.

Lightworks has an easy-to-use graphic interface, with a beautiful and modern design, that integrates all the features and functionality you could need. of spinning, Crop, apply filters, swipe through the timeline, and much more. Also, it is a free tool.

The main negative point can be that although it can be used without paying money, this free version It does not have native support to work in 4K. Although if you do not need this or it does not seem necessary to you, this is one of the best software to replace the legendary Movie Maker that had to be discontinued.

Lightworks

Da Vinci Resolve

It is impossible to talk about video editors without mentioning DaVinci Resolve, which for some updates has become one of the most used. In fact, it can not only replace Movie Maker, but some users also use it as a file A direct alternative to the Adobe suite.

Leaving that aside, it is a program that you can find in two versions: a free version and a paid version. Although the latter Integrates many features From the first, it really does not affect its use much.

In fact, if you can’t afford a professional license for this software, it doesn’t matter, because nonetheless You have video editing featuresfilters that can be added, attractive visual effects for your projects, graphic animation, you can do audio post production, color grading and much more.

As you can see, it is not a simple program like the others on the list, but it integrates all kinds of advanced functions. Therefore, if you are looking for one of the most complete software for this function, you can DaVinci Resolve is what you need.

Da Vinci Resolve

VSDC Video Editor

It is important to make a list of programs that integrate all the features that users may need and this is the case of VSDC Video Editor.

It is an easy-to-use tool with an easy-to-understand graphic interface. It is also available in several versions, Being free and one being paid. However, as is usual in this list, it is not necessary to go out to access its most important functions.

With the free version of VSDC Video Editor, you can take on your video editing projects, and apply effects similar to Those on InstagramSmooth and attractive transitions for these; But you can also slightly tweak the light effects to apply to videos, adjust audio, and much more.

In fact, it is a very complete tool, despite the fact that it has features that could belong to the premium version, but it is not. It’s a good alternative that’s worth it!

VSDC Video Editor

windows video editor

Obviously, no list of Movie Maker alternatives would be complete without mentioning a file An alternative created by Microsoft For this tool: Windows Video Editor.

This is the program that Comes pre-installed on Windows 10 and Windows 11 And that it acts as a natural alternative to the discontinued Movie Maker, thus inheriting its ethos. It is basically a tool that allows you to add the videos you want to work with to your project and start with simple edits.

The latter is important and We must confirm it, since the features it offers are simple, such as embedding text in videos, adding other videos and decorative elements, among other minor tweaks. It is a very limited program, but it is appreciated because it comes installed with the operating system.

And if the editing works that? What you need to do is very simpleYou don’t need to install anything. But if you must have other features, any alternative from this list will come in handy.