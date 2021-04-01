Bianca Andreescu ended Sarah Sorribes’ hot streak in Miami

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

March 31, 2021 9:37 PM

Spanish Sarah Sorips She ended her impressive week in the WTA 1000 in Miami with a loss in the quarter-final match against the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, The Eighth Candidate, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in two hours and 35 minutes into the game.

Fifth defeat of the season for Castellón next week He will be among the top fifty tennis players The world, its progress slowed.

Andreescu, ninth in the world with three titles, all in 2019 US Open, Was ahead of his opponent, who this year opened his record with the cup in Guadalajara (Mexico) and who was on the cusp of his second semi-final of the tournament after that Monterey.

In any case, Sarah Sorips I never got this limit in WTA 1000.

The Canadian player reached the second semifinals of the season in addition to Melbourne.

He intends to reach the final in the duel that awaits him with the Greek Maria Scary That gave the competition a surprise after beating Japan’s second-ranked Naomi Osaka and this year’s Australian Open winner, 6-0, 6-4.

On the other side of the scale, the Australian will bid for a place in the final Ashley Party, The first seed and Current hero, And Ukrainian Elena Svitolina fifth.

