Black Adam and Superman in a movie but not as expected

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson hinted before San Diego Comic-Con that we’ll see Superman alongside Black Adam (eye spoilers)

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most awaited stars at this year’s DC premieres, with black Adam Coming in the fall. The star hinted before San Diego Comic Con We’ll see his character sharing the screen with Superman. Which has caused a lot of speculation about whether we’ll see Henry Cavill at the convention announcing the long-awaited comeback of Superman. The representative did not attend the SDCC to the disappointment of the fans. However, we now find out that he wasn’t in a movie black Adam Where the meeting will take place between two characters from DC comics.

The Rock, this year is not only releasing a DC movie, because it has just released League of Superpets. A movie starring the actor who lends his voice to Kripto. A film in which Superman’s loyal pet is forced to form a team to save the Justice League from their captors.

The film was well received by the audience with a score of 88% on the famous portal Rotten Tomatoes. And while fans generally enjoyed this new animated show from DC, they did so even more after watching the scene at the end of the credits. Where, while Johnson has spearheaded a hilarious animal adventure like Krypto, in the final minutes of the movie, viewers get to see against the hero he brings to life in live action.

Black Adam and Superman meet in the Super Beats League

In fact, the movie star has now made a post on Instagram revealing the post-credits scene.

In the scene in question, Black Adam pays a visit to Superman John Krasinski while playing with Krypto. Although the character’s face is not visible, from the back he bears a clear resemblance to the heroes he brings to life in his upcoming live action movie.

In his post, the actor thanked the audience To make Super Beats the #1 movie [en Estados Unidos]”then drew attention to Black Adam’s cameo alongside Superman at the Dog Park:

“Thank you for making SUPER PETS the #1 movie…but you stayed until the very end of the credits…you know how I feel about SUPERMAN vs BLACK ADAM…indestructible power meets immovable being.”

As exciting as it is to see the Man of Steel alongside Black Adam, fans probably weren’t expecting to meet Anubis, who Johnson announced. “The saddest, the saddest, walks against the hero [sobre] God’s green land.

“With DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE, we had the opportunity to build this amazing animated universe in a big, fun and wonderful way…so I later came up with Three Teremana (actor’s brand of tequila) later…you to the saddest, saddest walking dog Antero [sobre] God’s Green Land… Anubis… Complete his new favorite game: Bruce Batman’s Squeeze…”

to end the post, Stone They announced that they had big plans to build [tanto] Black Adam’s DC Universe as Super Pets’ DC Universe:

“At Seven Bucks Productions, we have big plans to develop DC UNIVERSE OF BLACK ADAM and now DC SUPER PETS UNIVERSE with our partners Warner Bros. and DC Comics, SUPER PETS & BLACK ADAM is just the beginning.”

It wasn’t the meeting the fans expected

While fans wanted to see Black Adam and Superman share a screen together, this photo may not have been what DC fans were expecting. Since this meeting was expected but actually with Henry Cavill’s man of steel.

If the animated movie gets a sequel, it’s clear that Adam’s black dog, Anubis, will definitely play a major role.

While The Rock certainly loves to flaunt Black Adam, it’s great to see him play so candidly with the character Superman. It at least shows that the concept is on his mind and could become a reality in a future live business project.

DC Super Pets League is now in theaters, Black Adam arrives October 21 and Shazam! wrath of the gods On December 21.