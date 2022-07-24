Blake Lemoine: Google fired the engineer who claimed an AI program became self-aware

Blake Lemoine worked on the responsible AI team at Google.

Google fired an engineer who said one of the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) software was showing emotion.

Last month, in an article on Medium, Blake Lemoine announces his theory that Google’s language technology is “conscious” Therefore, his “wishes” should be respected.

Google and several AI experts have denied Lemoine’s allegations, and the company confirmed on Friday that the engineer had been fired.

Lemoine told the BBC he was receiving legal advice and would not comment further.

