Blue WhatsApp Plus | Version 13.50 | How to install APK | Download | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is preferred for sharing photos, videos, GIFs, and a variety of job-related content. It is even possible to send documents in Word or PDF format that you can send to your teacher in case you are studying at a university or college.

But not only that, The WhatsApp It has also been noted in having to adapt now that social distancing is a priority in the world. In this way, it has updated a new way to make calls and video calls with up to 8 people at the same time and up to 50 if you have the Facebook Messenger app installed.

However, although there are few limits in WhatsApp, many have decided to download the blue version of the application: it is Whatsapp plus .

As you’ve noticed if you download an APK from them, only one gives you the blue color in the app and it’s time for you to know how to distinguish it. Which?

HOW TO GET APK OF WHATSAPP PLUS BLUE

If you want to get the APK and install it WhatsApp Plus Azul You need to know: Your account may be banned in the future for not using the original app, which means you lose all your connections as well as your call and chat list.

However, it should be noted that WhatsApp Plus has different variants. One of them is the one that allows you to get the logo in blue and is called WhatsApp Plus V13.50.

This is the application that WhatsApp Plus blue brings to you on your Android device. (Photo: mag)

The letter “V” lets you know exactly that the APK you’re downloading is the correct one. Best of all, it does not offer the kind of ads or malware that can steal all your information.

Remember that to install WhatsApp Plus blue, you must not have the messaging application on your cell phone or any other component that interferes with its development.

Now that you know, you can download WhatsApp Plus blue using this Link So you can chat with all your friends and use features like Airplane mode, dark mode, message scheduling, and automatic replies.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]