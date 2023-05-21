Borderlands baseball player, for the Mexican U-12 team

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

At just 12 years old, Andre Herrera will join the ranks of the Mexican baseball team in a historic quest for seventh place in the U-12 World Baseball Championship, which will begin July 28 in Tainan City.

The player from El Paso earned the right to wear the national jersey after a brilliant participation in the last edition of the MLB Mexico Cup, in which he was part of the Indios de Ciudad Juárez team, which finished the group stage undefeated and suffered a painful elimination in the quarterfinals of the tournament against the Tijuana Municipal League.

Herrera’s appearance in this competition succeeded in stealing the limelight at the national level, as it was not surprising to see the player’s name in the list of national teams that will compete in the Pan American Championship, in preparation for the 2023 WBSC World Cup.

So far, seven countries have already qualified for the World Cup: these are Germany, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the Czech Republic, Uganda and Tainan, home to the great event.

Mexico, for its part, will seek to close the pass this weekend, when the ninth player under coach Juan Morales will measure his forces with the Panamanian side in the tricolor. The city of Aguascalientes will be where Andre and his team mates will try to find glory. The other matches to be played in the warm waters will be Cuba vs. Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico vs. Venezuela and Brazil vs. USA.

