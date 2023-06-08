Boruto Chapter 81: Release Date, Raw Scan, Spoilers

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an extraordinary sequel to the globally adored Naruto series. Taking a step further into the dynamic world of ninjas, Boruto introduces us to new faces, new enemies, and a captivating continuation of the legacy left by Naruto Uzumaki.

Like its predecessor, Boruto is widely recognized for its compelling storytelling, spectacular action sequences, and the intense emotional journeys of its characters. As a professional anime lover, I am thrilled to present to you an in-depth look into this remarkable show, focusing particularly on the much-anticipated Boruto Chapter 81.

Quick Facts

No Of Chapter: 80

Release Date : August 20, 2023

: August 20, 2023 Language : Japanese

: Japanese Genre : Action, Adventure

: Action, Adventure Where to Read : Viz Media

: Viz Media Rating: 6.6/10(IMDb)

Popularity of the Show

Carrying on the legacy of one of the most popular anime series ever created, Boruto had some massive shoes to fill. Thankfully, it has lived up to its heritage with flair, garnering global acclaim and a dedicated fanbase.

Anime enthusiasts worldwide have embraced Boruto, Naruto’s spirited son, and his journey fraught with challenges, personal growth, and unforgettable battles. Whether it’s the show’s intricate plotlines, exceptional animation, or the depth of its characters, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations continues to reign over the hearts of millions.

Release Date of Boruto Chapter 81

🚨BREAKING: Boruto Manga will be going on a 3 month hiatus!! The series is set to resume in August 2023 with the release of VJump’s October issue. Boruto Chapter 81 is therefore scheduled for release on August 20th 2023! pic.twitter.com/ortEGfjqXf — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) April 18, 2023



The excitement is palpable as fans eagerly await Boruto Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81, slated for release on August 20, 2023. It promises yet another thrilling chapter in Boruto’s journey, drawing us further into the engrossing world of ninjas, alliances, and age-old rivalries.

Boruto Chapter 81 Cast

The cast of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 81 extends the legacy of the original series, blending old favorites with new, engaging characters. Boruto, voiced by Yuko Sanpei in Japanese and Amanda C. Miller in English, leads the cast, while other prominent characters include Sarada Uchiha, Mitsuki, and Kawaki. The voice actors infuse life into these characters, ensuring that the spirit of the Naruto universe continues to thrive.

Boruto Chapter 81 Spoiler



The suspense intensifies as we approach Chapter 81. Based on the trajectory of the series and the cliffhangers from the previous chapter, many speculations circulate the fanbase. A key anticipation revolves around Boruto’s return after the time jump, with a stark change in his appearance and attitude.

The plot may also delve deeper into the repercussions of Naruto’s absence on the characters and the narrative. Fans eagerly await the unraveling of Code and Boruto’s relationship and whether a potential alliance or rivalry is on the horizon. However, the precise happenings remain a thrilling mystery until the release of Chapter 81.

Boruto Chapter 80 Recap

Before proceeding further with what might unfold in Boruto Chapter 81, it’s imperative to have a deeper look at what transpired in the previous Chapter 80 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

The anime Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set after the end of the Fourth Great Ninja War, where Naruto Uzumaki, now the Seventh Hokage, seeks to guide the village of Konoha into a time of peace and modernity. However, the peace is threatened by several forces, including the Ōtsutsuki clan and Kara.

In the early seasons, we see the development of Boruto Uzumaki, Naruto’s son, and his classmates as they enter the Ninja Academy. They engage in various adventures and missions, helping them learn valuable lessons about friendship, duty, and honor as Shinobi.

Subsequent seasons delve deeper into the underlying threats facing Konoha. In particular, the menacing Kara organization, composed of its enigmatic “Inners,” comes to the fore. The villainous organization seeks to acquire the powers of the Ōtsutsuki, a celestial clan with immense powers, for nefarious purposes.

One of the most impactful arcs in these boruto chapter 80 was the “Kawaki Arc: Clash with Kara,” which brought forth the mysterious and powerful character Kawaki, who would become a central figure in the series. Kawaki is introduced as a “vessel” for the Kara organization. However, he ends up in Konoha, where he slowly develops a bond with the Uzumaki family and begins to experience what it’s like to have a family.

Another vital arc is the Ao Arc, where Boruto and his comrades come face to face with a figure from the previous Great War, Ao. However, this time, Ao is an adversary, having associated himself with Kara. The confrontation with Ao helps Boruto develop a more profound understanding of what it means to be a Shinobi.

The last few episodes before Chapter 81 primarily revolve around Boruto and his friends facing off against various members of the Kara organization, primarily Boro and Code, and the awakening of Boruto’s pure eye, the Jougan. Boruto’s unique dojutsu plays a significant role in these battles, offering a considerable advantage against the potent foes.

In the background, the struggle for power within the Kara organization leads to a stunning reveal about the true nature of Jigen, the leader of Kara. His connection with a member of the Ōtsutsuki clan sets the stage for an epic clash involving Naruto and Sasuke against this immensely powerful foe.

In the wake of these battles, we see the bonds within Team 7 (Boruto, Sarada, Mitsuki, and now Kawaki) deepen. However, the scars from the conflicts leave a lasting impact on the team, particularly on Boruto and Kawaki, setting the stage for the future developments in Chapter 81.

The previous seasons did an excellent job of setting up the narrative for the impending climactic events. They explored themes of friendship, duty, honor, and legacy, setting the stage for what is bound to be an explosive next chapter in Boruto’s adventure.

Raw Scan Release Date of Boruto Chapter 81

The raw scans for Chapter 81, which provide early insights into the upcoming chapter, are usually available three to four days before the official release. We anticipate the raw scans to be available around August 17, 2023.

Ratings of the Show Boruto: Naruto Next Generations enjoys a fantastic reception among critics and fans alike. On IMDB, the series currently boasts a solid score, a testament to its engaging plot, character development, and high-quality animation. Additionally, it has earned rave reviews on anime-focused platforms, where fans laud its ability to balance nostalgia for the original series with fresh, exciting elements. The ratings further underscore Boruto’s successful continuation of the Naruto legacy. Review of the Show As an anime enthusiast, I appreciate the creative direction that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has taken. The series seamlessly blends the beloved aspects of the original Naruto universe with new, exciting elements, weaving a narrative that is fresh yet familiar. The character development, particularly of Boruto, is executed with nuance and authenticity. It is intriguing to witness the trials and tribulations of the next generation of ninjas and the unique challenges they face. The animation quality of the show is impressive, effectively illustrating the explosive battles and intense emotional moments. Furthermore, the story arcs in Boruto continue to explore themes of friendship, perseverance, and personal growth that made the original series so endearing. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations succeeds in pushing the boundaries of the ninja world, introducing intriguing villains, and delving deeper into the lore of the series. It is a must-watch for any Naruto fan and a worthy addition to the franchise. Where to Read Boruto Chapter 81? You can read Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, including the upcoming Chapter 81, through official sources. These include Viz Media, Manga Plus, and the Shonen Jump app. Frequently Asked Question What will happen in Boruto Chapter 81? In Boruto Chapter 81, the story is likely to progress following the cliffhanger from the previous chapter. While specific details aren’t available, fans expect to see more about Boruto’s evolving relationship with Code, the impact of Naruto’s absence, and the aftermath of the significant developments from the last chapter. Will Boruto Chapter 81 be a time skip? There isn’t any official information confirming a time skip in Boruto Chapter 81. However, time skips are common in manga series, so it’s a possibility. Conclusion Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is an anime series that has skillfully inherited the mantle from the iconic Naruto series, forging its unique path while respecting its roots. As fans anticipate the release of Chapter 81, there is no doubt that Boruto will continue to captivate and inspire with its riveting narrative, compelling characters, and explosive battles. The journey that began with Naruto years ago persists with Boruto, drawing in a new generation of fans and keeping the old ones on the edge of their seats. With every chapter, we’re reminded of the essence of the series – the struggles, the victories, the bonds, and the unwavering spirit of the ninja. As we look forward to Chapter 81 and beyond, we remain certain that the world of Boruto will continue to charm, thrill, and inspire.

