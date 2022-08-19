Brazil will have the largest amusement park in the NBA outside the United States | Mexico news

Brazil Next November, the largest amusement park outside the United States associated with . will open National Basketball Association (NBA, for its English acronym), reported on Friday that Brazilian Agency for the Promotion of International Tourism (Emperator) in a statement.

Connection NBA Parkabout 4000 square meters distributed in a building three floors And with nearly 15 attractions for basketball fans, it will be based in Gramadoa small and rural tourist town in Rio Grande Do Sul, a state located in the far south of Brazil on the border Argentina and Uruguay.

The project is the result of a partnership between NBA and Parque Nacional Basquete Brasil, a operator or operator Brazilian amusement parks.

between the attractions From the park, as well as basketball courts, Interactive Zonesexhibition halls Video game stationsenvironments for photographs for social networks, cafesAnd the Restaurants rooms for shows and events, as well as typical shops in NBA.

The ultimate entertainment center generationwhich will also contain a file private area For kids who use riding and shooting machines, you will have capacity to receive up to 3,000 people per day, and Climate forecast One of its promoters is that it welcomes 20,000-25,000 visitors per month.

The NBA Park It will also display memorabilia from the NBA’s historic legacy and artifacts inspired by NBA landmarks Basketball The most popular in the world.

according to emperorvisitors and basketball fans will have the opportunity to get closer to the exciting NBA through activities Cement and virtual reality experiences.

“The opening of the world’s largest NBA theme park in Gramado speaks to the momentum of basketball in Brazil and our commitment to providing our ardent fans across the country with unique experiences,” said Sergio Perilla, Vice President of Licensing and Retail, NBA Latin America. mentioned in the statement.

according to PerillaIt will be the first attractive basketball game of its kind in the world.

“The NBA goes beyond the basketball game through fashion, lifestyle and pop culture, and NBA Park will bring these themes to life,” said Jonas Ortiz, President of National Parque Basquete Brasil.

In addition to being an important tourist destination in Brazilespecially in the current Australian winter, Gramado It has other amusement parks and attractions It is the seat of the most important film festival in the country.

⚠️ The NBA PARK is coming to Gramado (RS) in November! ???? NBA NO MUNDO’s largest experience space will feature basketball courts, interactive areas, “Instagram-able” environments, restaurants, an NBA shop and more. pic.twitter.com/FkD6eEr9mt – NBA Brazil (NBABrasil) August 15, 2022

MN