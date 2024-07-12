Business Opportunities in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda | Camarabilbao

A webinar whose main objective is to bring Basque companies closer to the economic reality of these countries.

On the occasion of the virtual trade mission to Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda which will take place from September 27 to October 8, the Basque Internationalization Agency – Basquetrade and Eusko Ganberak are organizing this virtual seminar in order to bring Basque companies closer to the economic reality of these countries, the sectors of opportunity available to them and the situation in which they face the new economic situation.

the a work day will develop completely in english.

program

9:30 Welcome and presentation

9:40 Business Opportunities in Kenya Africon Consulting Services LTD

Country Overview

Sector Overviews

Covid Impact Data

Important aspects to consider

Jean Wandemi and Shanice Wanjiku – Africon Consulting Services LTD

10:00 Business Opportunities in Tanzania

Country Overview

Sector Overviews

Covid Impact Data

Important aspects to consider

Amagwia Zubilaja – Africon Consulting Services LTD

10:20 Business Opportunities in Uganda Duncan Bonnett Africa House

Country Overview

Sector Overviews

Covid Impact Data

Important aspects to consider

Duncan Bonnet – African House

10:40 Q&A time