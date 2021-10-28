Caetano March triumphs in the ITF inter-professional that plays at the National Club of Guayaquil | Other sports | Sports

Bianca Fernandez, sister of Lila, the Canadian tennis player of Ecuadorean descent, who reached the US Open final, will make her debut on Wednesday in the first round.

Ecuadorean Caetano March, player Davis Cup, made her debut by winning the ITF Professional Combined M25 and W25 Guayaquil 2021, which are played in stadiums National Club of Guayaquil.

Mars, in the first round, also defeated the Ecuadorean Roberto Benargot In two sets: 6-1, 6-0. On Wednesday, his next opponent will leave the match between Ecuador Emilio Bowen and the France’s Paul Valsecchi.

The other three colors that won were Alvaro Gillen and Miguel Larria. Guillén defeated fellow countryman Enrique Ordonez 6-0, while Lariya won Kwan Yu Chen (Taipei) at 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-4.

For her part, Keto’s Mell Reasco did double duty with her Alika Rosova (Slovakia) beat Chilean Fernanda Astete and the italian miriana tuna By 0-6, 6-4, (10-1).

As a young tennis player Tania Andrade fell before Dea Hurdzilas (Bosnia and Herzegovina), No. 241 of classification WTAs, 0-6, 0-6; Then with the Canadian Bianca Fernandez They fell to the Colombian Antonia Samudio And Serbia Katharina Jokic In a ratio of 1-6, 6-2, (4-10).

In addition, domestic Juan Diego Rojas He lost to the Chilean Gonzalo Acondo in a ratio of 6-4, 1-6, 4-6; Alejandra Alvarez fell on chile Ivania Martini By 0-6, 1-6.

Today, the Ecuadorean match was scheduled Francisco Castro(14 years old) for the first round against the Brazilian Daniel Dutra da Silva, implant No. 4.

Bianca Fernandez, sister Leylah, the Canadian tennis player of Ecuadorean descent, reached the final of the US Open and is 27 inches classification WTA, I was playing the first round of singles ante la Venezuelan Nadia Echeverria.

In addition, the doubles bronze medalist at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Brazil Laura Pegosi, seeded No. 2 in the tournament, played today against the Colombian Maria Paulina Perez Garcia. (Dr)