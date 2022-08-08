Cali 2022: Isa Town wins gold in 5000m with stunning finish

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

TheEmotions don’t stop on the last day of World Championships in Athletics U-20Evidence for this is what has been experienced in The 5000m final in the women’s branch where the representatives of Ethiopia competed for the gold medal which at last remained in the hands of the city of Isa.

The test began with the representatives of Kenya in the lead, from the first counters, The Kenyans launched their strategy to try to set the pace, Jane Ghat chacha and Moren Cherotic It was they who began to benefit, and they were always very close to those in Ethiopia. After the first part of the competition, Chacha tried to escape, but her strategy was unsuccessful and she lost her strength until she was out of the lead.

The pressure from the Ethiopians paid off and they, along with Scarlett Chebet from Uganda, started to take off in search of the target, Then came the amazing close in which Medina Isa was able to dramatically defeat fellow countryman Wudu who, despite the effort, was unable to snatch the gold medal. For Jesus, who stopped the clock at 15.29.71. Bronze finally went to Scarlet Chebet. a) yes, The 5000m platform had an all-African flavour.

