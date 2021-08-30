Camila Cabello Says ‘Cinderella’ is a Feminist Film Amazon Prime Video USA USA Celebrities nndc | Offers

singer Camila Cabello He asserted that the opportunity to become “Cinderella” was “transformative” in his life and that he felt “another” as a person and as an artist after embodying the popular character in children’s literature.

The film, which is Capello’s first acting, is a different take on the traditional fairy tale. It’s also the first time a Latina has portrayed one of these iconic characters in a Hollywood production, which opened September 3 worldwide in cinemas and on Amazon Prime Video.

Born in Cuba to a Cuban mother and a Mexican father, Cabello asserts that she is particularly proud that the film does not focus on her Latino identity, or on the diversity, equality, and independence that all human beings should have.

Capello explained in a conference call with the press that the tape appears “Things as we dream of them, with the values ​​we stand for in 2021”Although the story is set in another era. In this sense, he paid tribute to the multiracial and multinational actors, as well as the involvement of American actor Billy Porter in the role of the fantastic fairy godmother.

“She’s a character without gender and it was a decision that came from the same place that inspired the Latin Cinderella story to be told.”, in an interview with Efe Agency.

And boy is she a latina. In the name of Ella, from whom she received the nickname “Cinderella” in English, because she is always in the basement of the house near the fireplace, the character created by Cabello is mischievous, with a great sense of humor, as a good Caribbean, she dances moving her shoulders and hips and does not believe in it “Quiet looks nicer”.

“I am very proud to represent my Latin people and to be the vehicle for the wonderful messages that this film implied,” pointed out.

“It’s a movie that can be considered feminist, because she doesn’t wait for the prince to save her, but she actually knows how to stand up for what she wants.”Capello noted.

After “Cinderella” Camila Cabello wants to continue acting

Famous for songs like “Havana”, “Señorita” and “Don’t Go yet”, her latest hits, Cabello could not rule out the important role of music in the film.

However, she can’t help but mention the lessons she incorporated into her life after the experience, which led to her first acting job with artists such as Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, James Corden, Nicholas Galitzine, Porter and Pierce Brosnan. .

“I learned that I love acting and that I want to repeat the experience and that my mother is right when she tells me that my happiness is my responsibility and that no one, even if she loves me very much, will be able to defend me what I want for my life”, She said.

but also, “She (Cinderella) is so loyal to herself that even if someone doesn’t do the things she believes in, she has no problem being the first. When I was young, there was no character like this, I saw in her myself and I can emulate her. Now there is”commented.

This does not mean that it is a sermon. “Although we are talking about important values, the film is very funny and full of unexpected moments, humor and music”, confirmed.

It’s also a professional challenge he’s never tried, and it has affected the way he works, which he says will become evident on his upcoming album, which will be released in the coming months.

Unlike music, which is a more individual process, film and acting are based on collaboration. There is nothing that can be done alone and I feel that in this new album I have incorporated many elements of this way of working”, He expressed.

In addition to the album, the artist is waiting for any new opportunity before her to act as it was “Loved by the Experience” And he hopes that “Cinderella” will be the first among many.

