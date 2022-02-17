Canada is a five-time Olympic champion! Defeat the United States in the Women’s Hockey Final – Marca Claro

February 17 2022 | Writing the Claro brand

Canada He regained the Olympic throne by dedicating himself as the women’s hockey champion in a Beijing 2022defeating the United States, 3-2, in the final match in which the Maple Leaf team participated He became a five-time champion in the Winter Fair, After winning the gold medal in Salt Lake City 2002, Turin 2006, Vancouver 2010, Sochi 2014 and now in Beijing 2022. Team The United States won the silver medal, While Finland commented on the bronze.

The celebration was on the spot at the Wukesong Sports Center. | Reuters

With the gold medal in between, Canada and the United States started the game with the sole aim of beating their eternal rival, Repeating the 2018 PyeongChang Final, where the Stars and Stripes won.

Four years later they met again in the struggle for the top of the podium and Canada wanted revenge, and quickly initiated an offensive game who tried to harm the Americans.

Canada struggled at times, but defended the advantage. | Reuters

This situation soon yielded good profits, Taking the lead, 1-0, by nurse Sarah It’s 7:50.

All was happy among the Canadians, who though they had the advantage They did not change their tactics and kept the disc in their possession Most of the time. It was like this The score was 2-0 thanks to a Marie-Philippe Pauline shot at 15:02. With this sign, the first period ended.

The gold medal match was vibrant from start to finish. | Reuters

The United States had an obligation to go to the front. The goal would put them in the game and they looked for it at all costs in the second half. However, the more I press hard on the stars and bars chart, Marie-Philippe Pauline took advantage of a rebound from goalkeeper Alex Cavallini To send a disc to the net and Make it 3-0.

before the end of the second period, Hilary Knight brought the United States back to life by scoring 3-1 before the end of the second period. A great show for Hillary ended with the Canadian goal.

The third period was severe. Canada was looking to maintain the lead and the United States to come close On the scoreboard to search for a tie and back.

Both teams had chances to get something else. I felt nervous in the ice, Because athletes are not given a losing play. With 12 seconds on the clock, the US made it 3-2 through Amanda Kessel. In the play of power. However, there was no time for more and Canada reclaimed the Olympic gold medal.

