Canadian Grand Prix; Mexico is lingering

For the second year in a row, the Canadian Grand Prix, in Montreal, has been dropped from the Formula 1 calendar, but remains in place for 2022. The competition responded and said it would replace the 2021 event with a race in Turkey, the weekend of June 13.

“Taking into account the epidemiological situation and the concerns expressed by public health officials in Montreal, Quebec, and at the federal level, our government has taken the necessary decision,” said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy of Quebec, with the Mayor of Montreal. . Valerie Blunt.

The minister announced an agreement to extend the contract that will keep the race in Montreal for the 2030 and 2031 Formula One seasons, two years after the current agreement. He said hosting the two races would cost $ 51 million, with Quebec, Ottawa, Montreal City and Montreal Tourism divided. Montreal public health officials oppose holding the Canadian Grand Prix in 2021. Both levels of government have also pledged to invest up to $ 5.5 million to promote the race internationally, in the hope of helping attract tourists and Formula 1 fans to the epidemic-stricken city center.

Racing promoter Francois Dumontier says he is confident there will be no problems with next year’s event, given the vaccination campaign launch.

“By September or October, most Canadians will be vaccinated. Hopefully we’ll get to work soon and hit the natural Grand Prix in 2022, with the same number of people, if not more.”

Doubt about the domino effect of cancellation was dispelled as it did in 2020 in North America, Mexico (Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez) and the US (Circuit of the Americas), yesterday by Formula 1.

“After the news regarding Canada, Formula 1 wants to be very clear that there are no changes to racing in Mexico and the US, scheduled for later this season, and hopefully they will continue. (…) We have been working closely with the promoters and they are Ready to put on a great show and we can’t wait to go there later this season. “

For their part, the organizers of the Mexico City Grand Prix have indicated that in connection with the announcement of the cancellation in Canada, the event on national soil will be held at the end of October.

“We want to give the assistants the certainty that we are ready to conduct the Mexico City Grand Prix. We continue to work with the local and federal authorities to monitor the situation, in order to ensure the best and safest experience for all attendees.”

Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez remains a temporary hospital treating COVID-19 cases, but the country has so far not experienced a third wave of infections.

