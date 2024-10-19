Cases of cannibalistic bacteria are increasing in Florida after Hurricanes Helen and Milton

(CNN) – Florida has seen a recent increase in confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria in the wake of devastating Hurricanes Helen and Milton, according to data from the state Department of Health.

Hillsboro and Pinellas counties in the Tampa Bay area, which were drenched by heavy rains and damaging storm surges, saw the largest increase in bacteria. Vibrio annuumwhich are typically found in warm coastal waters, but their concentration levels can increase with heavy rainfall or flooding.

Before Hurricane Helen made landfall on September 26, there were no cases in Pinellas County and one case in Hillsborough County. Now, Pinellas has 13 confirmed cases and there are seven in Hillsboro.

Florida has six confirmed cases Vibrio annuum In September, before Hurricane Helen hit, but the number had risen to 24 by the end of the month. There have been 38 confirmed cases since the hurricanes arrived, bringing the total to 76 this year.

People can be infected by Vibrio annuum By eating or exposing open wounds to contaminated water or eating undercooked seafood. People with a weakened immune system, liver disease, or open wounds are more susceptible to infection. Vibrio annuum.

From 150 to 200 cases Vibrio annuum Every year the infection is reported to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with about one in five people dying from the infection, sometimes within a day or two after contracting the disease.

The Florida Department of Health issued a He releases Last week, before Milton made landfall, he urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid floodwaters, where bacteria are present Dhamma It can reproduce quickly.

The agency advises people to avoid it Swim or cross Flood waters. If someone has to come into contact with potentially contaminated water, they should cover any wounds with a waterproof bandage and wash well afterward.

This is not the first time the hurricane has caused an increase in coronavirus cases. Vibrio annuum In Florida. After Hurricane Ian in 2022, there were 29 new cases, bringing the state's total to 65 in October, CNN previously reported.